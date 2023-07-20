Trackdown: Help find suspect who fatally shot woman while she was sleeping in Dallas home

In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas police need help finding out who shot and killed a 58-year-old woman as she slept in her home back on July 3.

They're sharing surveillance footage with FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb.

This shooting happened in the 5600 block of Pick Fair Circle in the Arlington Park neighborhood.

Leonette Thompson was fatally shot while sleeping in a bedroom.

"There was a vehicle that drove by came down Riverside, which it runs parallel to Pick Fair. It came back around the circle here, stopped in front of the residence, fired multiple shots into the residence," Dallas PD Det. Able Lopez said. "Unfortunately, one of those shots that was fired into the residence struck her body. She got up, ran into her boyfriend’s bedroom, where he was asleep, and collapsed there."

Police said they haven’t found any reasons why the house would have been targeted.

"We have a video of, it looks like maybe a gold-colored SUV, possibly four-door," Det. Lopez said. "There's no license plate that we can see on it, but that's the best that we have."

Lopez said there are more surveillance cameras nearby, but this video is the only one he’s gotten so far.

"I would really like to see for individuals to review their video. It's from July 3rd," the detective said. "Maybe from about 2 a.m. to about 2:30 a.m."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Det. Lopez at 214-671-3676 or email abel.lopez@dallaspolice.gov.