Woman shot and killed in Northwest Dallas

Dallas police officers are investigating a shooting that killed a 58-year-old woman in Northwest Dallas.

Early Monday morning, police were called to a shooting on Pick Fair Circle, not far from Medical District.

Officers went inside the home and found 58-year-old Leonette Thompson dead from a gunshot wound.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Dallas Police are asking anyone with information to call them.