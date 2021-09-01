Trackdown: Help find Kevin Li's killer

In this week’s Trackdown, Dallas homicide detectives are seeking help to find the killer of a 27-year-old man who police said was doing nothing wrong when he was shot and killed while in his car at a red light.

There is not much video, but police believe the suspected shooter was in an SUV that was caught on video near the scene.

Detective Jacob White has very little to go on. He has an idea about why Kevin Li may have been shot and killed, but nothing concrete.

"I think it’s a good possibility that this was road rage," Det. White said. "But again, I dont know, but my speculation is this was a road rage incident."

Li was shot in the head while he sat at a red light at the intersection of Lemmon Avenue and Oak Lawn Avenue at 2:30 a.m. on July 31.

There is very limited surveillance video, but police believe the shooter was in an SUV.

"And you can see a vehicle in the left turn lane pull up slightly, and another vehicle slides past that car, and runs the red light," Det. White said. "It appears to be a small SUV, lighter in color, and it continues to travel northbound and there's another camera that picks up that vehicle is up at Lemmon and Wycliff."

Police said Li was on his way home after a night out with friends.

"It’s not the best video. I can’t get a license plate from the video. I can’t see who is inside the vehicle, so at this point, I’m just looking for anyone who may have been at that intersection that night to come forward and let me know what they saw," the detective said.

This case highlights how few clues detectives have sometimes when trying to solve a murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. White at 214-283-4825.

