Trackdown: Help find Kentae Duncan's killer

Dallas police are trying to find who murdered a 22-year-old man in Northeast Dallas earlier this month.

Detective Travis French does not have a suspect, but he does have a person of interest he's trying to identify: the last person known to be with Kentae Duncan before he was killed.

FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb has the surveillance video first in this week's Trackdown.

The shooting happened in the Five Points area at 5811 Pineland Street on March 17 around 6:30 a.m.

Dallas police officers responded to the Metro-Midtown Apartments, where they found Duncan dead from a gunshot.

"We have located surveillance video that shows Mr. Duncan exiting this complex parking lot with another individual just prior to him being shot and killed," French said. "From the video, it appears to be a Black male, maybe 18, early 20s. You can see the young man's face as they are exiting through the gate."

At this point, French says the man is only a person of interest and not a suspect.

"He's just a person of interest. He was the last person that was seen with Mr. Duncan before he was murdered, and we'd just like to talk to him at this point," he said. "They walk northbound here on Holly Hill until they get to the entrance gates of the Metro-Midtown, and they go out of view right here at the entrance of the apartments."

Duncan’s body was found in a grassy area between the parking lot and a fence.

"Anybody who sees the video and knows the individual who is with Mr. Duncan should be able to recognize him," the detective said. "

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. French at travis.french@dallaspolice.gov or at (214) 329-8943.