Trackdown Arrest: Suspect accused of robbing 16-year-old at gunpoint at Fort Worth ATM arrested
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police said tips helped them arrest the man who robbed a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint at an ATM last January.
Shaun Rabb reported on the hold up in his Trackdown segment on FOX 4.
Investigators said someone recognized 21-year-old Dorius Moten and contacted police.
Moten was out on probation for aggravated assault at the time.
He now faces additional aggravated assault charges.
