Trackdown Arrest: Suspect accused of robbing 16-year-old at gunpoint at Fort Worth ATM arrested

article

Fort Worth police said tips helped them arrest the man who robbed a 16-year-old girl at gunpoint at an ATM last January.

Shaun Rabb reported on the hold up in his Trackdown segment on FOX 4.

PREVIOUS STORY: Trackdown: Help find suspect who robbed 16-year-old at gunpoint at Fort Worth ATM

Investigators said someone recognized 21-year-old Dorius Moten and contacted police.

Moten was out on probation for aggravated assault at the time.

He now faces additional aggravated assault charges.

FOX 4 Trackdown viewers have helped police make 141 arrests.

MORE: TRACKDOWN STORIES