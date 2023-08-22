Tow truck driver accused in Dallas hit-and-run crash arrested

A man turned himself in to authorities more than a week after he allegedly caused a Dallas crash that later led to a Good Samaritan being killed.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said tips from the public helped deputies identify 25-year-old Juan Garcia.

Garcia was allegedly driving the red tow truck that clipped a van on I-30 just east of Downtown Dallas on Aug. 12.

The impact caused the van to spin and face oncoming traffic, but the tow truck kept going.

Donald Ray Collins III was on his way home from work at the top and stopped to help the people in the van.

The 25-year-old husband and father of a young child was then hit and killed by a suspected drunken driver.

Funeral services for Collins, known to loved ones as Trey, were helped Monday.

His widow performed an emotional dance to remember him.

Collins’ father said his son had a spirit of helping others.

"He's always been a true and loving person. Always. From the time he was a little bitty dude, I would watch him play with other kids and we would be like, ‘Hey you can't do it like that, you got to do it like this. Come over here. You're going to get in trouble. Don't do that.’ You know, he would do those kinds of things and it just rolled over to him as an adult," Donald Collins Jr. said.

Collins was a Marine veteran. He will be buried at DFW National Cemetery.

Investigators said he used his body to shield the family in the van.

The driver accused of hitting him, 33-year-old Irma Martinez-Leal, is charged with intoxication manslaughter.

The sheriff’s office said Garcia surrendered Monday night to face charges for an accident involving serious bodily injury and tampering with evidence.