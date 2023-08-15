Man killed by drunken driver while helping hit-and-run crash victim, officials say

Law enforcement officials said a drunken driver killed a Good Samaritan as he tried to help the victim of a separate hit-and-run crash.

The first wreck happened around 2 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 30, just east of Downtown Dallas.

Dashcam video shows a red tow truck driving away just after it hit a van.

Donald Collins stopped moments later to help the van’s driver.

The 25-year-old was then hit by another vehicle. He died at the hospital.

The driver accused of hitting him, 33-year-old Irma Martinez-Leal, is now facing several charges including intoxication manslaughter.

Investigators also want to talk to the tow truck driver who caused the initial crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.