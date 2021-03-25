‘Tough guy in a raccoon suit’: Danny Trejo’s reveal on ‘The Masked Singer’ unlocked cash prize on FOX Super 6

Actor Danny Trejo’s prolific career and road to success have been anything from typical, and his unconventional charm was on display during his reveal as the Raccoon on the latest episode of "The Masked Singer" season 5.

Trejo tried to win over the show’s panelists with his rendition of Johnny Cash’s "Ring of Fire," but it wasn’t enough to remain in the competition. But Trejo was a good sport regardless.

"I’ve never had that much fun on any kind of show, because you’re completely free. You’re completely masked," Danny Trejo told FOX TV Stations of his experience.

"I think it was like me shedding a skin and now there is nothing that I can’t do in front of a camera, because it just kind of let me know that hey this is just a mask — we can do anything we want," Trejo continued.

"The Masked Singer" is certainly a departure for Trejo, who is known as the ultimate tough guy in hundreds of movies and television series including "Machete," "From Dusk Till Dawn" and "Sons of Anarchy."

"When they asked my agent, they showed her the costume, and the costume looked exactly like my dog," Trejo shared. "It’s really hard to be a tough guy in a raccoon suit."

Despite Trejo’s signature raspy voice, none of the panelists were able to determine who was under the mask.

"I was laughing like crazy. Danny Devito, what?" Trejo said, reacting to the panelists’ guesses.

While Trejo is not a trained singer, he surprisingly had no nerves while performing on "The Masked Singer" stage.

Danny Trejo was revealed as raccoon in Wednesday's new episode of The Masked Singer on FOX

"There were no nerves at all, because I was in this costume," Trejo shared. "One of the things ‘The Masked Singer’ did for me is open up a whole new me! It gave me a certain freedom."

But his freedom was lost for many years, as Trejo spent over a decade in and out of jail. From imprisonment to acting to helping young people battle drug addiction, Trejo’s journey has been hard-earned, and he uses his platform now to help others.

"Get off this train. It leads nowhere, and it doesn’t matter where you start, it matters where you end, so you can end this train right here and have a new life," Trejo said. "My life is a blessing, I wouldn’t believe it if somebody told me that this was gonna be me."

