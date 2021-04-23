Tornadoes, hail possible in North Texas Friday afternoon

Storm chances are already starting to ramp up across parts of North Texas.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Kylie Capps said a couple of storms began popping up on the radar to the west and southwest of the Metroplex just before noon. They are starting to intensify little by little and have the potential for some small hail.

These storms could intensify over the next few hours as they continue to move to the north and east and encounter more unstable air.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of North Texas through 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has also updated its severe weather risk for Friday afternoon to an enhanced risk across the eastern and southeastern portions of the region.

Advertisement

Kylie said all modes of severe weather will be possible in those areas including hail and tornadoes. The timeframe for those storms is between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, she thinks the probability for the strongest storms is much lower, with a slightly earlier timeframe.

She also talked about the possibility of Friday afternoon’s storms consuming most of the energy in the atmosphere, leaving little left for a second round of storms.

But if the first round is mild in nature, a second round could emerge between about 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. along the Interstate 35 Corridor.

The rest of the weekend should be nice and quiet, she said.

For the latest weather updates, follow FOX 4 Weather on Facebook and Twitter.

Download the FOX 4 WAPP to keep track of storms in your area.