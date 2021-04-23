Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 12:38 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 PM CDT, Cooke County, Fannin County, Lamar County, Jack County, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Hunt County, Hopkins County, Delta County, Palo Pinto County, Parker County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Rains County, Kaufman County, Van Zandt County, Erath County, Hood County, Somervell County, Johnson County, Ellis County, Comanche County, Hamilton County, Bosque County, Hill County, Navarro County, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 3:30 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 6:42 AM CDT until SUN 4:20 AM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 7:21 PM CDT, Hunt County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 3:12 PM CDT until FRI 4:15 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Anderson County

Tornadoes, hail possible in North Texas Friday afternoon

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 4

April 23 noon forecast

Meteorologist Kylie Capps gives an update on the possible severe weather Friday afternoon.

DALLAS - Storm chances are already starting to ramp up across parts of North Texas.

FOX 4 Meteorologist Kylie Capps said a couple of storms began popping up on the radar to the west and southwest of the Metroplex just before noon. They are starting to intensify little by little and have the potential for some small hail.

These storms could intensify over the next few hours as they continue to move to the north and east and encounter more unstable air.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of North Texas through 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has also updated its severe weather risk for Friday afternoon to an enhanced risk across the eastern and southeastern portions of the region.

Kylie said all modes of severe weather will be possible in those areas including hail and tornadoes. The timeframe for those storms is between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

For the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, she thinks the probability for the strongest storms is much lower, with a slightly earlier timeframe.

She also talked about the possibility of Friday afternoon’s storms consuming most of the energy in the atmosphere, leaving little left for a second round of storms.

But if the first round is mild in nature, a second round could emerge between about 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. along the Interstate 35 Corridor.

The rest of the weekend should be nice and quiet, she said.

