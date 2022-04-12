Tornado Watched issued for North Texas; strong winds, large hail and isolated tornados all possible

Storms are building quickly as parts of North Texas are under a Tornado Watch, including Dallas and Fort Worth.

A Tornado Watch is now in effect for parts of North Texas, including the metroplex, until 9 p.m. Tuesday. At this point, it does not include Denton and Collin counties and points north.

North Texas is under an Enhanced Risk, a 3 out of 5, for severe weather Tuesday.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Severe storms fired up Tuesday afternoon to our south and west and are quickly moving into North Texas at a 35-40 mph pace.

Chances of seeing rain remain around 50% for North Texas.

The storms could bring up to tennis ball-sized hail, wind gusts up to 70 miles an hour and a 5% tornado risk. Wind and hail are the primary concerns.

The most active time for the metroplex and the I-35 corridor will be from 5:30 p.m. to 9 pm.

Eastern counties will see storms between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m.

FOX 4 INTERACTIVE RADAR

Wednesday will bring another threat for severe weather, but it won’t be as widespread at only a 30% chance. Highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 60s.

3 days of severe storms in the forecast for Dallas-Fort Worth