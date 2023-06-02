Deep Ellum double murder suspect accused of another violent attack days later

The man charged in a deadly double murder in Deep Ellum back in March faces accusations that he carried out another violent attack just days later.

Tommy Spell was already in jail when police linked the murders to him this week.

In April, FOX 4’s Trackdown obtained surveillance video of the shooting that left innocent bystander Danielle Jones, a single mother from Houston, dead.

Related article

Friends of Jones say they are relieved someone is finally facing charges.

Court records reveal it was a tip and some of Spell’s social media activity that led to the charges.

Police identified Spell as the masked man who strolled up to Bitter End in Deep Ellum on March 15 and opened fire on a bar full of people.

Related article

Investigators said the 25-year-old was targeting 37-year-old Ricky Gossett, who was shot and killed.

Jones was also in the bar when she was fatally struck by a stray bullet.

"She was a mom, like, she was a friend, a daughter. You know, she was loved and, you know, she didn't deserve it," Jones’ friend Brittney Hicks said.

Jones’ friends said she was in town for spring break and out for a mom’s night out when she was cut down by gunfire.

"She's the only person I know that works two jobs. Her second job just to put a college fund away for her son," Hicks said.

Related article

According to court records, a tipster put Spell on detectives’ radar just one day after the shooting.

Detectives then dug up Instagram messages Spell sent, placing him at Bitter End, sharing a news story about the murders, and wearing the outfit seen in surveillance video of the shooting.

But the high-profile double murder in Deep Ellum didn’t lead to Spell lying low.

According to court records, just 12 days later, Spell used an AR-style rifle to a shoot a man near a car wash on Forest Lane in the middle of the afternoon.

Court documents describe how Spell nearly hit a second man, who "….while washing his vehicle…" "..had his vehicle struck approximately two times in his rear passenger window."

Police caught Spell a short time later, where Spell "… was discovered to be a suspect in numerous offenses being investigated by Robberies, Assaults and Homicide detectives."

Spell is being held on a $1.6 million bond, with the most serious charge being capital murder of multiple persons.