Tito’s Handmade Vodka gives away 44,000 bottles of hand sanitizer in Dallas

article

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Tito’s Handmade Vodka has been making hand sanitizer, and is giving away 44,000 bottles in Dallas on Thursday.

The free hand sanitizer is being distributed at Fair Park, at Gate 2, which is at the corner of Parry and Haskell avenues, until 2 p.m. or until supplies last.

The pickup is contactless, and those picking up the hand sanitizer must be over the age of 18 and must wear a mask.

Tito’s has been giving away its hand sanitizer to frontline healthcare workers, and is now expanding by providing hand sanitizer to anyone who needs it.