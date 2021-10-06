Texas leaders share reactions following Timberview High School shooting

Leaders across the state have shared their thoughts after the shooting at Timberview High School in Arlington Wednesday morning that left four people injured.

The suspected gunman, 18-year-old Timothy George Simpkins, turned himself in Wednesday afternoon with his attorney.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement following the school shooting:

"As law enforcement continues their investigation, our hearts go out to the victims of this senseless act of violence. Thank you to the law enforcement officers and first responders who arrived on the scene to help the victims and prevent further violence. I have spoken with the Mayor of Arlington and offered any assistance the state can provide, and I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety to make state resources available to help bring the criminal to justice. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the victims, their families, and the entire Timberview High School community."

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said his prayers are with students, staff, and parents "as they seek to understand and heal from this painful event."

He also thanked first responders.

U.S. Senator Ted Cruz mentioned the shooting at a press conference about border security.

Cruz said the he and other lawmakers were sending their prayers.

State Representative Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie), whose district includes Timberview High School, released a statement about the "shocking tragedy," in which he asked for prayers for the four victims.

His statement also included:

"I want to express my gratitude to law enforcement for their quick response to this tragedy, including the Mansfield ISD Police Department, Arlington Police Department, Grand Prairie Police Department, Mansfield Police Department, as well as their state and federal partners. Thank you also to the faculty and staff of Mansfield ISD, who are working tirelessly to protect the safety of their students.



"As we pray for the recovery of the victims and the quick reunification of students and their parents, please continue to follow all guidance provided by local law enforcement and Mansfield ISD."