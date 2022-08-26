Tim Ryan Retires: A final goodbye to Good Day FOX 4 viewers

Tim Ryan's tearful goodbye to Good Day FOX 4 viewers
Back in 1976 after the Watergate scandal, Tim Ryan thought he was going to change the world. Instead, it changed him. Watch as he gives his final goodbye to the people he works with and the FOX 4 viewers who have watched him through the years.
DALLAS - To paraphrase the fictional but wise Ted Baxter, it all began in a tiny 10,000-watt radio station in Chico, California. And here we are today 46 years later.
Back in 1967, in the wake of the Watergate scandal, I thought I was going to change the world. Instead, it changed me.
I am grateful for the chance to travel the world, see things and meet people who touched my life and bring you stories that I hope touched yours.
Tim Ryan's family reflects on his career, talks about life after retirement
What Tim Ryan's family really thinks about his retirement
Tim Ryan's retirement starts tomorrow. He's looking forward to spending more time with his family but are they looking forward to it too? Lauren Przybyl sat down with his wife Beth, daughter Meghan, and son-in-law Brandon, to talk about what life will be like in the Ryan household when he doesn't have such an odd sleep schedule.
I was blessed to work with some truly talented and really wonderful people like these folks. But enough looking back.
As I look ahead, I am so excited to be blessed with Beth and Meghan and Brandon, Lucy, Pat and Haley and another special someone coming in February.
We have plans to travel across Texas, see the rest of this great country and maybe get a few stamps in our passports over the years.
FOX 4’s Brandon Todd given Tim Ryan’s seat on Good Day
I have a long mental list of things to do and now have all the time in the world to check those things off my list.
Poor Beth may have to get used to me trying recipes I’ve wanted to take a shot at but always had that bedtime deadline holding me back.
And I promise to do the dishes, too.
Good Day Blood Drive: Give blood this week to honor Tim Ryan
Tell It To Tim: Viewers say goodbye to Tim... and more
We have one final Tell It To Tim. There were no stories to react to this week. Instead, viewers were asked to say goodbye to Tim Ryan. You can bet they did it in style!
Tim Ryan leaves the Good Day anchor desk
It's official! Tim Ryan is done anchoring the news for Good Day. Watch as he hands his seat over to Brandon Todd and his retirement celebration begins.
Tim Ryan's family joins him for his last day at FOX 4
Viewers always ask if Tim Ryan is cranky off camera like he is on camera. The truth is he is one of Lauren Przybyl's best friends and he's a great husband, dad and now grandpa. His wife Beth, their kids Patrick and Meghan, and baby Lucy stopped by FOX 4 to help celebrate his last day.
FOX 4 retires Tim Ryan's yellow coffee mug
Tim Ryan drank coffee out of the same yellow coffee mug for years and years. It's now permanently stained. Evan helps retire the mug to the FOX 4 trophy wall and sends Tim off with a basket full of his favorite morning coffee and snacks.
A look at Tim Ryan through the years
Over his career, Tim Ryan has covered everything from major wars to major storms. But what we love most about him is his ability to connect with viewers through sarcasm. Here's a look back at his 33 years on FOX 4 and some of our favorite moments.
Sports legends wish Tim Ryan good luck in his retirement
Tim Ryan has had the opportunity to interview some of the biggest names in sports as he followed the ups and downs of each season with fans. Now they want to pay tribute to him.
Megan Henderson's farewell message to Tim Ryan
Former Good Day co-anchor Megan Henderson shared this message for Tim Ryan before his retirement.
Tim Ryan's last 'Tell It To Tim'
Tim Ryan had to listen to viewer calls for one last time before retiring. It's okay. It's Friday and time to Tell It To Tim!