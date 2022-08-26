Tim Ryan Retires: A final goodbye to Good Day FOX 4 viewers

To paraphrase the fictional but wise Ted Baxter, it all began in a tiny 10,000-watt radio station in Chico, California. And here we are today 46 years later.

Back in 1967, in the wake of the Watergate scandal, I thought I was going to change the world. Instead, it changed me.

I am grateful for the chance to travel the world, see things and meet people who touched my life and bring you stories that I hope touched yours.

Tim Ryan's family reflects on his career, talks about life after retirement

I was blessed to work with some truly talented and really wonderful people like these folks. But enough looking back.

As I look ahead, I am so excited to be blessed with Beth and Meghan and Brandon, Lucy, Pat and Haley and another special someone coming in February.

We have plans to travel across Texas, see the rest of this great country and maybe get a few stamps in our passports over the years.

FOX 4’s Brandon Todd given Tim Ryan’s seat on Good Day

I have a long mental list of things to do and now have all the time in the world to check those things off my list.

Poor Beth may have to get used to me trying recipes I’ve wanted to take a shot at but always had that bedtime deadline holding me back.

And I promise to do the dishes, too.

Good Day Blood Drive: Give blood this week to honor Tim Ryan