FOX 4’s Brandon Todd given Tim Ryan’s seat on Good Day

FOX 4's Brandon Todd will soon be able to sleep in each morning. At least for a couple more hours.

Longtime Good Day anchor Tim Ryan announced that he will be retiring later this month. After his departure, Brandon will join Lauren Przybyl on Good Day from 6 – 10 a.m. each weekday, along with Evan Andrews, Chip Waggoner, Hanna Battah and the Good Day team.

Longtime FOX 4 anchor Tim Ryan announces retirement

Brandon was an evening reporter for 15 years at FOX 4 before being named as an anchor for Good Day’s 4 – 6 a.m. newscasts in 2019. He continued to report for Good Day’s later newscasts.

"I've grown to love mornings over my past 24 years here at FOX 4 – from reporting in the field during the early years of Good Day, to returning to the show after years of nightside coverage, to co-anchoring the 4 – 6 a.m. portion of Good Day. Now I begin a new chapter of Good Day, helping to lead our coverage of local news from 6 – 10 a.m. I'm truly blessed and honored our viewers have trusted me with this responsibility," he said.

"Brandon is the perfect choice to continue what Tim Ryan has accomplished over his many years anchoring Good Day. Our viewers are comfortable with Brandon and, while he has had the opportunity to learn from the master, he will bring his own style and perspective to the Good Day anchor desk," said FOX 4 SVP General Manager Kathy Saunders.

Brandon honed his reporting skills over the years with assignments including live coverage of the Space Shuttle Columbia crash in 2003 and reporting during six different hurricanes in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

He was the lead reporter on numerous stories about the Ethan Couch "affluenza" case, civil rights marches and was reporting live at Parkland Hospital the night of the Downtown Dallas police ambush.

Brandon wasn’t always covering serious news, though. He traveled all over Texas doing live reports on American Idol contestants from watch parties in restaurants, churches and living rooms. He estimates he’s done more than 5,700 stories in 24 years as a journalist.

A graduate of Ball State University, Brandon holds a bachelor’s degree in telecommunications. He was a producer at WBBH-TV in Fort Myers, Florida and a reporter at SNN in Sarasota, Florida. Prior to joining KDFW, he was a reporter at WFTX-TV Cape Coral, Florida.

While Tim is excited to be retiring, he is just as happy for Brandon, his longtime co-worker and friend.

"He will take over as Lauren's co-anchor on Good Day and I am confident he will make it a smooth transition for our viewers. I have known and respected Brandon for many years as a reporter and anchor. He is fired up to move into his new spot on Good Day with Lauren, Evan and Chip and the entire crew. Carry on, kid!" Tim said.

Brandon will certainly carry on. He officially takes his seat on the anchor desk for Good Day 6 – 10 a.m. starting on Aug. 29.