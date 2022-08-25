Good Day Blood Drive: Give blood this week to honor Tim Ryan

Throughout the week, Good Day has been encouraging viewers to donate blood in honor of Tim Ryan’s final week before retirement.

Tim does not just talk the talk. He’s given more than 17 gallons of blood over the years and on Wednesday donated once more.

Tim’s daughter, Meghan, joined him and also gave blood.

RELATED: FOX 4’s Brandon Todd given Tim Ryan’s seat on Good Day

While he was there, a Good Day viewers stopped by to make donations.

"I came today because of the drive Tim Ryan’s having for blood. This is my seventh time donating so I think I’m close to a gallon maybe," he said.

Another viewer, Charles Barker, went to the Carter Blood Care Baylor Donor Center to make a donation.

If you’d like to donate, Carter Blood Care has 21 donor centers throughout North Texas.

For more information, visit https://www.carterbloodcare.org/donate-blood/promotions/fox-4-good-day-blood-drive/.