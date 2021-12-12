Thousands take part in 50th Dallas Marathon races

article

More than 25,000 runners came out to take part in the 2021 BMW Dallas Marathon Festival this weekend.

The last events kicked off Sunday morning.

This is the run's 50th anniversary and first time back since the pandemic started.

The Dallas Marathon has been recognized as the official marathon of the city of Dallas and has raised more than $4 million for Scottish Rite for Children since 1997.

