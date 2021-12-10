Dallas Marathon returns after two-year hiatus due to pandemic

The Dallas Marathon is back on after being canceled last year two times due to the pandemic.

The first event kicks off Friday with a one-mile run around Dallas City Hall.

For thousands of runners, the 50th Dallas Marathon feels like the world is getting back to normal.

"Very excited to have a team-building opportunity since we have not been together for so long," said runner Karen McClard. "This is outdoors and promotes health. I’m very excited to get to do this."

Getting to this place has been a marathon for the world. Now, the runners are ready for that last mile.

"The theme song we chose is all about coming back to life," said Paul Lambert, president of runDallas. "That is what this weekend is going to represent for many."

PREVIOUS STORY: Dallas Marathon moving in-person events to next year, but will hold virtual events in December

Last year, organizers hoped to postpone the marathon until May. But with cases of COVID still high, it was canceled altogether. It was the first time organizers canceled the Dallas Marathon since it started 50 years ago.

"I feel like we've been planning this one for two years," said Curtis Snyder with BMW.

The first race in 1971 looked very different.

"The first marathon had 82 runners," Snyder said. "To think we have 26,000 registrations this year, that is quite a milestone."

This will be the eighth Dallas Marathon for Erin Strouble to run.

"It’s tough during COVID to keep yourself motivated," she said. "Races like this really are fun."

The goal for runners is to score a personal victory one step at a time with the world once again running.

