article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend!

All Weekend

Autumn Daze in Ennis

The 21st Annual Autumn Daze festival in Ennis is this weekend! This Friday, Saturday and Sunday you can see the largest family-friendly fall festival in Texas. The event has more than 15,000 pumpkins, professional carvers, food and much, much more. The event is free on Friday and $5 on Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets and Info Here

Boo at the Zoo at the Fort Worth Zoo

This weekend there is plenty to celebrate at the Fort Worth Zoo. The weekend-long event will have trick-or-treating, animal encounters and a pumpkin patch. Costumes are encouraged for everyone who shows up.

Tickets and Info Here

2023 DFW Komen 3-Day

Breast cancer survivors, fighters and supporters will take part in a three-day walk to raise awareness and money in an attempt to end breast cancer once and for all. Sign-ups to participate in this year's event has closed, but you can show up to show your support. The opening ceremony will be held at the Hyatt Regency Dallas from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Friday.

Info Here

Friday, October 27

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 19: Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Texas Rangers looks to home plate during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Globe Life Field on September 19, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

World Series Game 1 at Globe Life Field

The Texas Rangers are back in the World Series and 40,000+ lucky fans will have a chance to see it in person. For the rest of DFW, there will be watch parties at bars, restaurants and more across North Texas. You can also always watch FOX 4 at home.

Schedule Here

Boo Bash in Duncanville

Duncanville Fieldhouse is opening for a spooky celebration. The Boo Bash 2023 will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will be games, bounce houses, music, costume contests and more. Best of all it is free!

Info Here

Rocktober Halloween Bash in Old Town Lewisville

A free, family-friendly event will be held in Lewisville on Friday. There will be live music from tribute bands to the 70s and 80s, plus food vendors and a chance to check out the Haunting at the Hall at Lewisville City Hall.

Info Here

Bewitched by the Barn in Grapevine

Nash Farm in Grapevine is holding a special Halloween event on Friday. There will be spooky stories told at the historic barn. There will also be plenty of popcorn and cider. Tickets are $5. The event runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Chris Stapleton at Dos Equis Pavilion

Country artist Chris Stapleton will take the Dos Equis Pavilion stage for two nights. The All-American Road Show will be held on Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. Special guests Charley Crockett & Nikki Lane will also perform.

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, October 28

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 03: Jordan Montgomery #52 of the Texas Rangers reacts at the end of the seventh inning against the Tampa Bay Rays during Game One of the Wild Card Series at Tropicana Field on October 03, 2023 in St Petersburg, Florid Expand

World Series Game 2 at Globe Life Field

Schedule Here

Alana Springsteen at The Rustic

Singer-Songwriter Alana Springsteen is touring the U.S. and making a stop at The Rustic in Uptown Dallas. The free show is Saturday night.

Tickets and Info Here

(Source: Klyde Warren Park)

Trick-or-Treating in the Park at Klyde Warren Park

The third-annual Halloween celebration is back at Klyde Warren Park in Dallas. There will be trick-or-treating, a costume contest and a screening of the movie ‘Coco.’ The celebration runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is free to attend!

Info Here

Fit and Fabulous Health and Wellness Expo in Lewisville

The Hilton Garden Inn in Lewisville will be filled with vendors from the health, beauty and fitness industries. Free mammograms and health screenings will also be available. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event is free to attend.

Tickets and Info Here

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 01: John Mayer performs onstage during HFC's 10th Birthday Extravaganza hosted by Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen Non-Profit on October 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images Expand

John Mayer at the American Airlines Center

Singer and guitarist John Mayer's acoustic tour is making a stop at the American Airlines Center on Saturday night. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Halloween Par-Tee at PGA Frisco

PGA Frisco is hosting a special Halloween celebration with a putting patch, trick-or-treating, games and even a movie night.

Tickets and info Here

McKinney Spooktacular Brews and Boos Walk

Enjoy craft beers in costume this weekend in McKinney. There are 20 tasty stops on the walk through local shops. There will be prizes for the best costumes.

Tickets and Info

Ghost Town in Downtown Carrollton Square

The City of Carrollton is hosting its fifth annual Ghost Town event on Saturday. The fun starts at 4 p.m. with a scavenger hunt, crafts, candy and a showing of the movie Monster House.

Info Here

Sunday, October 29

It Came From Texas Film Festival

A celebration of the quirky and campy b-movies made right here in Texas. The movies from the 50s and 60s hold a special in the hearts of horror film lovers. The film festival is Saturday and Sunday and closes with a live riff on one of Texas' biggest and baddest monster movies with the group The Mocky Horror Picture Show.

Tickets and Info Here

DJ Spinderella's Halloween Boo Bash at Lava Cantina

The Colony will be bumping on Sunday night. DJ Spinderella, best known for her role as a member of the hip-hop group Salt-n-Pepa, is putting on a show at Lava Cantina. Paul Wall and Twista will also be performing live.

Info Here

Dracula, Ballet with a Bite! at the Irving Arts Center

The Ballet Ensemble of Texas is putting on a show this Sunday with a Halloween-themed show. The show is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here