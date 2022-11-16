article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, November 18

Peace Plaza Ice Rink (Courtesy: City of Grapevine)

Peace Plaza Ice Rink in Grapevine

Friday is opening day for Grapevine's brand-new outdoor ice skating rink. The Christmas Capital of Texas is adding the largest outdoor ice rink in North Texas in Peace Plaza. Tickets for the ice rink are $20 an hour. The rink will be open from Nov. 18 through Jan. 8.

Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza at The Star in Frisco

The Christmas season is in full swing at The Star in Frisco. The sixth annual Christmas at the Star kicks off on Friday. The Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza will be held every Friday and Saturday from now until Christmas. The 20-minute show starts off with a performance by the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, followed by the lighting of The Star's 67-foot LED Christmas tree by a current or former member of the Cowboys. Admission and parking are free!

Science Behind Pixar at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science

It turns out there is a lot of science behind the magic of movie-making. The interactive exhibits show off the STEM concepts used by the artists and computer scientists who help bring Pixar movies to life. There are more than 50 interactive elements for an engaging and in-depth look at how Pixar makes things look so real. Plus, your kids can see re-creations of Buzz Lightyear, Dory, Mike and Sulley, Edna Mode and Wall E.

The Panhandlers at Billy Bob's in Fort Worth

The Texas country supergroup The Panhandlers is putting on a show at Billy Bob's. The group made up of Texas singers/songwriters Josh Abbott, John Baumann, William Clark Green and Flatland Cavalry’s Cleto Cordero. The group has earned rave reviews for their music since debuting in 2020.

Saturday, November 19

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 30: George Strait performs onstage for CMT Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn at Grand Ole Opry on October 30, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Imag Expand

George Strait at Dickies Arena

King George is back in the Metroplex. The country legend comes to Fort Worth's Dickies Arena for shows Friday and Saturday night. Don't be afraid to show up early! There will be block parties held outside the arena on both nights with live music and food. Special guest Tenille Townes is opening for George both nights.

Dallas Zoo Lights

The amazing zoo walkthrough returns this year after turning into a drive-thru event for the past 2 years due to the pandemic. The event is bigger than ever with more lights and light shows, new larger-than-life lighted animal lanterns, more than a dozen unique photo ops and Santa. The display will be open to the public starting Thursday, November 17 and through January 1.

Immersive Nutcracker at Lighthouse ArtSpace Dallas

Immersive experiences are very popular right now. For nearly 130 years, The Nutcracker has enchanted children around the world, but now you have a chance to be inside the show. The musical's classic score plays while you and your family take a look at "The March of the Toys" and "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy." The show opens in Dallas on Saturday and runs through Dec. 31.

Radiance! in Frisco and Weatherford

Texas's largest ice and light spectacular comes to Riders Stadium in Frisco and at Parker County Sheriff's Posse. The show is Frisco has a new ‘walk at your leisure’ layout that gives guests an opportunity to see characters from the movie Frozen! There is also Mount Frisco Ice Tubing, plenty of lights and real snowballs that you can throw at moving targets. The light experience in Weatherford is a drive-thru event with lots to see!

Sunday, November 20

World Cup begins in Qatar

Qatar takes on Ecuador this Sunday for the first match of the tournament. The game kicks off at 10 a.m. and you can watch the action on Fox Sports 1. There are also plenty of local bars that are great places to watch the tournament's biggest games. The US Men's National Team plays its first game Monday against Wales.

ICE at the Gaylord Texan

After a two-year hiatus the Gaylord Texan is bringing back it's amazing ICE event. A team of 40 ice sculptors will carve more than 2 million pounds of ice to tell the story of The Polar Express. The carvers will work more than 12,000 hours on the project. Of course, it is not just the ice carving. The entire resort is decorated with more than 2 million lights, more than 15,000 ornaments and miles of garland. Plus, ice skating and snow tubing. The exhibit stays open through Jan. 1.

(Source: Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce)

Lightscape at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden

Check out this beautiful, illuminated one-mile walking trail through the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. Similar set-ups in London, Chicago, Los Angeles and New York had runs that were sold out. There will be tunnels of light, a fire garden, treetop sculptures and more. The trail opens Friday, and stays open on select nights through January 8.

Free Things To Do This Weekend

Farmers Branch Historical Park Classic Car Show on Saturday

150 original, restored to near original, or custom completed classic automobiles, trucks and pickups from 1900 to 1989 will be on display at Farmers Branch Historical park. The show is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dallas Symphony Orchestra Concert Truck at Klyde Warren Park on Friday

The Dallas Symphony Orchestra is taking its music on the road! The pop-up concert at Klyde Warren will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Friday and will be free to the public.

