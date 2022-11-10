article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, November 11

ICE at the Gaylord Texan

After a two-year hiatus the Gaylord Texan is bringing back it's amazing ICE event. A team of 40 ice sculptors will carve more than 2 million pounds of ice to tell the story of The Polar Express. The carvers will work more than 12,000 hours on the project. Of course, it is not just the ice carving. The entire resort is decorated with more than 2 million lights, more than 15,000 ornaments and miles of garland. Plus, ice skating and snow tubing. The exhibit launches on Friday and runs through Jan. 1.

World Food Championships at Fair Park

The country's largest Food Sport competition are headed to Dallas for a chance to win the ultimate food crown and thousands in prize money! Chefs are cooking up dishes in ten categories: Bacon, Barbecue, Burger, Dessert, Rice/Noodle, Sandwich, Seafood, Soup, Steak and Vegetarian. While the chefs are cooking in their own MasterChef-style event, you can chow down with 20+ tasting experiences. The event started on Wednesday and will run through Sunday!

Demetri Martin at The Majestic

Stand up comedian, actor and director Demetri Martin is known for his unusual style of comedy that often involves drawings and music. The comic comes to the Majestic this Friday for his I Feel Funny Tour.

My Fair Lady at Fair Park Music Hall

The Lerner & Loewe classic makes its way to the North Texas stage. The musical from Lincoln Center Theater comes as a part of Broadway Dallas. You can see showings Thursday through Sunday.

Saturday, November 12

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 21: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains profanity.) Electronic artist deadmau5 performs at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas on May 21, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

deadmau5 at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Electronic music producer and DJ deadmau5 for his We Are Friends tour. The man in the mouse helmet is known for songs like ‘Ghosts n’ Stuff'.

Texas Taco Festival at Texas Live!

The 4th annual Texas Taco Festival returns to Texas Live! in Arlington on Saturday and Sunday. Tacos from 25 restaurants and food vendors will be there along with plenty of taco-themed activities. Kids 10 and under are free!

Greenville Avenue Pizza Company 15th Anniversary Party in Richardson

The favorite pizza joint is celebrating 15 years in business with a special celebration at its Richardson store. The pizza chain is holding a party from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. with deals on pizza and beer. There is also a pizza eating contest, face painting and live music.

LONG BEACH, CA - OCTOBER 28: Slayer MacCheeze, Ronald Osbourne and Grimalice of the band Mac Sabbath perform at Alex's Bar on October 28, 2018 in Long Beach, California. (Photo by Harmony Gerber/Getty Images) Expand

Mac Sabbath at Trees

A band that dresses up like Ronald McDonald, Grimace, the Hamburglar and Mayor McCheese and plays songs like Ozzy. The California band behind Mac Sabbath plays what they call "drive-thru metal."

Sunday, November 13

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party at Dickies Arena

The trucks are big, and the lights are low. See some of the world's most popular monster trucks at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth this Saturday and Sunday. The show includes laser light shows, Hot Wheels toy giveaways and even the car-eating, fire-breathing robot MEGASAURUS. There are shows on Saturday and Sunday.

Elf - The Musical at Bass Performance Hall

See the holiday favorite movie on the stage! The touring show swings through Fort Worth this weekend with shows Friday through Sunday.

Holiday at the Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum has been transformed into a Christmas wonderland. There is a Christmas Village, the 12 Days of Christmas and a musical tree. The exhibit opens on Thursday, Nov. 10 and will stay open through Dec. 31.

Free Things To Do This Weekend

Greater Dallas Veterans Day Parade - Friday

Honor those who have served at a special event at Dallas City Hall for Veteran's Day. At 10:50 a.m. more than 150 young men and women representing all branches of the military will take their Oath of Enlistment in front of City Hall. Then at 11, there will be a wreath laying ceremony along with comments from local civic and military leaders, followed by a parade.

Turtle Creek Arts Festival at Reverchon Park in Dallas

The festival this Saturday and Sunday will feature up to 125 painters, photographers, sculptors, glass blowers and more. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

