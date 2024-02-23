Things to do in Dallas this weekend: February 23-25

article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend!

All Weekend

North Texas Auto Expo at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center

Car lovers, this is for you! You can check out all kinds of cars and even take some on a test drive on the EV Indoor Test Track.

Bluey's Big Play at the Majestic Theatre

Your kids' favorite Australian family is coming to life at the Majestic Theatre. Bluey's Big Play features puppets for a live version of the award-winning TV series. The stage show will has performances Friday through Sunday.

Dinosaurs Around the World: The Great Outdoors at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden

See animatronic dinosaurs up close at this new exhibit! Dinosaurs Around the World will stay open through May 30. The exhibit was created with world-renowned dinosaur paleontologist Dr. Gregory M. Erickson to put together a great experience for the whole family. The exhibit is included with general admission at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden.

Friday, Feb. 23

Ticketstock at Plano Event Center

The celebration of the station that changed sports radio in DFW is this weekend in Plano. The 30th annual event will have live shows and appearances by Mike Modano, DaRon Bland, Christopher ‘Kid’ Reid and more! The fun will be this Friday and Saturday.

Fireside Surf in The Colony

You don't need to go to the beach to surf! Fireside Surf in The Colony is opening at Grandscape on Friday.

Phillip Phillips at the Longhorn Ballroom

The former American Idol star will be performing at the Longhorn Ballroom this weekend. His new tour is in support of his album 'Drift Back', which was released last summer. Remy Reilly will also perform. The show will begin at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24

Cowtown Marathon in Fort Worth

More than 100,000 people will run in this weekend's Cowtown Marathon. Six races are planned for Saturday including a 10K and 5Ks for adults and kids. All of the races begin and end on Gendy Street and go through areas in Fort Worth like the Stockyards, TCU’s campus, and around the Colonial Country Club.

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship at AT&T Stadium

The world's best racers on two wheels come to AT&T Stadium in Arlington this weekend. Gates open at 11 a.m. and the racing gets underway at 6 p.m.

Erykah Badu at The Factory

Grammy winner and Dallas native Erykah Badu is hosting her yearly birthday bash at The Factory in Deep Ellum. The 'Level 53 Final Boss' celebration will be held in honor of her 53rd birthday. You may even be able to get a special ride on the Badu Bus to get there.

FC Dallas Season Opener at Toyota Stadium

FC Dallas is kicking off a new season at Toyota Stadium this Saturday. FC Dallas will take on the San Jose Earthquakes at 7:30 p.m.

Dallas Blooms at the Dallas Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum is ready for spring, even though it's only February. The Dallas Blooms event showcases 500,000 spring blooming bulbs. This year, the theme is ‘A Picture’s Worth a Thousand Words', so you'll definitely want to bring your camera.

Sunday, Feb. 25

'Lonesome Blues' at Club Dada

The show celebrating the life and accomplishments of Blind Lemon Jefferson opens this Sunday. The blues legend was discovered in Deep Ellum and made 80 records before his death.

Winter Platinum Night Sports Auction at Heritage Auctions

Baseball cards, championship rings and more are going up for sale this weekend. The online bidding will be hosted by Dallas-based Heritage Auctions this weekend. Items will be on sale Saturday and Sunday.

