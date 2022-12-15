South Oak Cliff vying for back-to-back state titles

article

The Golden Bears of South Oak Cliff High School are vying to become the first team from Dallas ISD to win back-to-back football championships.

The defending champs will play for the Class 5A, Division 2 title this week against Port Neches-Groves High School.

South Oak Cliff High School will give the team a big sendoff Thursday night at 6 p.m.

Players and coaches are excited about the chance to repeat last year’s thrilling win.

"This week we knew the city was going to come out, we've seen all the supporters to come out and watch us play. So now that the community is behind us, it just gives us a bigger boost because we know they're going to bring a crowd. We're going to bring a crowd," said Courtlandt Kidd, a defensive tackle.

The championship team kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.