Argentina will take on France in Qatar on Sunday for a chance to lift the World Cup trophy.

Soccer fans know it's better to watch a big game surrounded by fans.

The game kicks off at 9 a.m. on Sunday, so some of the usual spots to take in the game may be closed. Here is our list of the best places to watch the final this weekend.

The Londoner

The bars are packed every weekend with fans looking to support their favorite European soccer teams.

The Addison location was voted the #1 Pub in America to watch the English Premier League, so the World Cup is a big deal for the locations in Dallas, Colleyville and Addison.

Doors open at 8 a.m. and there are no reservations.

Dallas: 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane

Colleyville: 5120 Highway 121

Addison: 14930 Midway Road

AT&T Discovery District

The AT&T Discovery District in Downtown Dallas is holding a watch party of its own.

The Beer Garden will be open with the game on 28 widescreens, along with drink specials and more.

208 S. Akard St., Dallas

Upper 90 on College

The Fort Worth sports bar in the Near Southside area was made for soccer.

961 W Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth

Blackfriar Pub

The pub is packed for Manchester United games and fans will bring that same energy to this Dallas pub.

The bars will have TVs playing the big game.

Uptown: 2621 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Lakewood: 6341 La Vista Drive, Dallas

Crossbar

What better place to watch soccer, than a place where you can play soccer (and drink)?

Crossbar in Richardson is holding a watch party with $1 beers up until kickoff.

Bring your own chair and set it up on the soccer field to guarantee yourself a seat.

1000 Hampshire Lane, Richardson

Harwood Arms

The Dallas bar will be opening up early for the final this Sunday.

2850 North Harwood Street, Dallas

Peticolas Brewing Company

Peticolas Brewing Company is all in on soccer.

The brewery is opening early for the third place game on Saturday and for the final Sunday.

1301 Pace Street, Dallas

Hopfusion Ale Works

Hopfusion Ale works in Fort Worth is opening its doors at 8 a.m. for the final on Sunday.

The Fort Worth chapter of the American Outlaws will be there, so you know it will be a good time.

200 E Broadway Avenue, Fort Worth

Did we miss your favorite spot? Email us here.