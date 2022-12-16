Where to watch the World Cup Final in Dallas-Fort Worth
Argentina will take on France in Qatar on Sunday for a chance to lift the World Cup trophy.
Soccer fans know it's better to watch a big game surrounded by fans.
The game kicks off at 9 a.m. on Sunday, so some of the usual spots to take in the game may be closed. Here is our list of the best places to watch the final this weekend.
READ MORE: World Cup final: 5 things to know ahead of Argentina vs. France
The Londoner
The bars are packed every weekend with fans looking to support their favorite European soccer teams.
The Addison location was voted the #1 Pub in America to watch the English Premier League, so the World Cup is a big deal for the locations in Dallas, Colleyville and Addison.
Doors open at 8 a.m. and there are no reservations.
Dallas: 5321 E. Mockingbird Lane
READ MORE: For Lionel Messi, France is perfect challenge as he chases immortality
AT&T Discovery District
The AT&T Discovery District in Downtown Dallas is holding a watch party of its own.
The Beer Garden will be open with the game on 28 widescreens, along with drink specials and more.
MORE: Lionel Messi’s hometown in Argentina yearns for World Cup win
Upper 90 on College
The Fort Worth sports bar in the Near Southside area was made for soccer.
961 W Magnolia Ave., Fort Worth
Blackfriar Pub
The pub is packed for Manchester United games and fans will bring that same energy to this Dallas pub.
The bars will have TVs playing the big game.
Uptown: 2621 McKinney Ave, Dallas
Lakewood: 6341 La Vista Drive, Dallas
RELATED: World Cup: Lionel Messi threatened by Mexican boxer Canelo Alvarez over video of post-match celebration
Crossbar
What better place to watch soccer, than a place where you can play soccer (and drink)?
Crossbar in Richardson is holding a watch party with $1 beers up until kickoff.
Bring your own chair and set it up on the soccer field to guarantee yourself a seat.
1000 Hampshire Lane, Richardson
READ MORE: Team France struck by cold virus ahead of World Cup final against Argentina
Harwood Arms
The Dallas bar will be opening up early for the final this Sunday.
2850 North Harwood Street, Dallas
Peticolas Brewing Company
Peticolas Brewing Company is all in on soccer.
The brewery is opening early for the third place game on Saturday and for the final Sunday.
Hopfusion Ale Works
Hopfusion Ale works in Fort Worth is opening its doors at 8 a.m. for the final on Sunday.
The Fort Worth chapter of the American Outlaws will be there, so you know it will be a good time.
200 E Broadway Avenue, Fort Worth
Did we miss your favorite spot? Email us here.