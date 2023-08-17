article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, August 18

Metallica at AT&T Stadium

Metallica is in Arlington this weekend for two shows at AT&T Stadium. The band says the Friday and Sunday night shows will be completely different, with changes to the opening act and set list. Pantera and Mammoth WVH will open on Friday. Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills will open on Sunday.

Florigami in the Garden at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden

A special exhibit opens at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden this weekend. Florigami in the Garden, is a six-month outdoor art exhibit which features 18 museum-quality sculptures inspired by origami. Some of the sculptures are more than 30 feet tall. The Exhibit will help mark the Japanese Garden's 50th Anniversary.

'til Midnight at the Nasher Sculpture Center

Experience art, enjoy some live music and watch live music at the Nasher's monthly event. There is free admission to the museum from 6 p.m. to midnight. This Friday, the 9:30 movie will be Baz Luhrmann's ‘Elvis’.

North Texas Fair & Rodeo in Denton

The 95th Annual North Texas Fair & Rodeo kicks off this weekend in Denton. There will be plenty of country music, livestock shows, things to keep the kids entertained and, of course, rodeos. The event runs from August 18 to August 26. This year, Scotty McCreery will headline the concert on Saturday night and Reckless Kelly will perform next Friday, in addition to several other live acts.

Chris Gethard at the Texas Theatre

The popular stand-up comedian, actor and podcaster makes an appearance at the Texas Theatre in Oak Cliff this Friday.

Saturday, August 19

Ted Nugent at Billy Bob's

‘Cat Scratch Fever’ singer Ted Nugent is performing at the Fort Worth Stockyards this weekend. The rocker is coming to Billy Bob's for his Farewell Tour. Nugent is expected to take the stage at 10 p.m.

Tulisoma South Dallas Book Fair at the Dallas African American Museum

The free, family-friendly event will be back for its 19th year this weekend. Tulisoma, a Swahili word meaning "we read", celebrates Black literature and literacy. There will be readings, presentations, book signings and much more!

Pre-Fair Horse Shows at Fair Park Coliseum

The State Fair of Texas starts next month, but family-friendly horse shows will be running each weekend prior to the Fair. The events take place inside the air-conditioned Fair Park Coliseum. This weekend the Donkey and Mule Shows will be in town.

Princess Tea Party at Lava Cantina

Lava Cantina in The Colony is hosting a special event for princesses everywhere. From noon to 2 p.m. there will be a chance to hang out with Disney Princesses Tiana and Ariel. There will be tea, cupcakes, meet and greets with princesses and more!

Sunday, August 20

Rick Springfield's ‘I Want My 80s Tour’ at Dickies Arena

‘Jessie’s Girl' singer Rick Springfield is on tour and is making a stop at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. Springfield will play some of his old hits and some new songs from his album ‘Automatic.’ The Hooters, Paul Young and Tommy Tutone will also perform.

Wiz Khalifa and Snoop Dog at Dos Equis Pavilion

Rapper Wiz Khalifa is coming to Dallas this weekend for the H.S. Reunion Tour 2023. Too $hort, Warren G and DJ Drama will also be performing.

Frozen Musical at Bass Performance Hall

The Tony-nominated Broadway musical is coming to Fort Worth! The musical focuses on the Frozen characters your children know and love. Elsa, Anna, OIaf and more will take the stage for the final show of their run at the Bass Performance Hall.

