There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Friday, April 14

Ennis Bluebonnet Trails Festival

The bluebonnets in Ennis are in bloom and there are still plenty of flowers for your family to look at and, of course, take pictures in. The bluebonnet trails are open through April 30. This weekend is the Bluebonnet Trails Festival from Friday to Sunday. There will be live music, a wine stroll, bluebonnet-themed products and more in Downtown Ennis.

Lyle Lovett & his Acoustic Group at the Majestic Theatre

Lyle Lovett is hotsind a series of shows this weekend at the Majestic Theatre in Dallas. Friday's performance is with The Milk Carton Kids.

Dallas Arts District Changing Perspectives Block Party

The Dallas Arts District is hosting what it calls its Changing Perspectives Block Party: A Cultural Festival on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. The family-friendly event includes giant,glowing dinosaur-like performers called Birdmen from the Close-Act Theatre. There will also be music, dancing, art and of course food.

Saturday, April 15

NCAA Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena

Some of the best gymnasts in the world are headed to Dickies Arena in Fort Worth this weekend. Gymnasts from Denver, UCLA, LSU, Utah, Oklahoma, Kentucky, Cal and Florida are competing this Thursday and Saturday in Fort Worth. Oklahoma is the favorite to take home the championship, but UCLA powerhouse Jordan Chiles could help the Bruins stick the landing for an upset.

Strut Your Mutt in Dallas

If you are a runner or just someone who loves animals this event is for you. Strut Your Mutt, The Race to End Animal Cruelty, is this weekend at Fair Park. The event raises money for the SPCA. There is 5K timed run for people who are looking to test their skills and a 3K fun run/walk for those who are just looking to support the cause. FOX 4 Meteorologist Ali Turiano and Sports Director Mike Doocy will be there! The event starts at 8 a.m. and runs through 11 a.m.

March for Babies in Fort Worth

The March of Dimes March for Babies: A Mother of a Movement comes to Fort Worth this weekend to promote the health of mothers and babies. The walk looks to raise awareness for the efforts to lift-up communities for health equity and to make sure all moms have access to care. FOX 4 anchor Brandon Todd will be the emcee of this weekend's event. Another will be held in Dallas later this month.

The Festival of Joy at Klyde Warren Park

The Indian cultural celebration will be held at Klyde Warren Park this weekend. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. famines will be able to attend the free celebration of holistic living, Indian culture and spirituality. There will be music, dancing, street food, crafts for the kids and more. A parade will be held through the Dallas Arts District at Noon.

NFM at Grandscape - Severe Weather Awareness

Get some shopping done and learn from the FOX 4 Weather Team. FOX 4 Meteorologists Dan Henry, Evan Andrews and newcomer Dylan Federico will be there from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visitors will also have a chance to win a Generac generator.

Sunday, April 16

FILE - Selena in the press room at the 1994 Grammy Awards in New York City, New York. (Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Selena Day at the AT&T Discovery District

April 16 would have been Selena Quintanilla's 52nd birthday. In Downtown Dallas they are honoring the Queen of Tejano music with a celebration. At 6 p.m., the movie 'Selena' will be played on the AT&T Discovery District's 104-foot tall screen. After the movie, Selena Forever, a cover band, will hold a tribute concert to the singer. The band will perform two sets between 8:30 and 10:30 p.m.

Lone Star Park Thoroughbred Racing Season: Crawfish Boil in Grand Prairie

It is racing season at Lone Star Park! The opening night of the season is Thursday, but this Sunday the park is hosting its very own Crawfish Boil! Gates open at noon ahead of the first live race at 1:35 p.m. They will be cooking up crawfish in the Courtyard of Champions. For $25 you get a 3-pound plate of mudbugs, corn and potatoes. There is also live Zydeco music to celebrate the occasion.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival

Hear ye, hear ye! The popular Scarborough Renaissance Festival is back for its 42nd season in Waxahachie. The eight weeks of fun runs through May 29. The celebration is held Saturdays and Sundays and has a different theme every weekend. There are performances, craft demonstrations, knighting ceremonies, combat and a whole lot more.

ZimSculpt at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden

See more than 100 sculptures for Zimbabwean artists starting this weekend at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. If you can't make it this weekend, don't worry it will be sticking around through the end of July.

