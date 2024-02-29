Keller ISD cancels school play about gay hate crime victim Matthew Shepard

Keller ISD addressed the investigation into a film crew that was brought onto a school campus without permission by a now-former trustee.

But at Thursday's meeting, much of the concern was over a new controversy brewing in the district: the cancellation of a school play.

The board acknowledged it’s been a challenging few months in Keller ISD.

More than 70 people signed up to speak during public comment Thursday evening on multiple different topics. The main concern is the lack of transparency from the board.

Timber Creek High School sophomore William Sampson showed up to Thursday’s board meeting to get some answers after the district abruptly canceled the play he fell in love with years ago.

Parents and students received an email last week without any explanation.

Feeling disheartened, William sent his own email back to the superintendent asking for clarity, but he says he was not satisfied.

"She responded very quickly later that day with ‘There was no reason the show was canceled.’ Nor has she read the script," he recalled.

The district says the decision came from multiple stakeholders, going on to say students can still study the script at school, but the performance is banned.

The production of "The Laramie Project" is about the community aftermath of the 1998 murder of Matthew Shephard, a gay student at the University of Wyoming.

Students created a petition, garnering more than 3,000 signatures as of Thursday.

The email from the school says there will be an alternative production instead.

"I think it’s a very historical piece," said sophomore Taylor Silvestri. "It’s a beautiful tragedy about real emotions. And to not have that opportunity to portray true emotions is devastating."

Taylor, other classmates and educators from Timber Creek took the podium during public comment with support from the crowd.

Also, earlier this month, the district received backlash from parents after learning an evangelical film crew from The Netherlands was filming a documentary at Keller's Central High School.

At Thursday’s meeting, the board provided an update on the ongoing investigation.

Board President Charles Randklev vowed no students or employees will be used in the film.

Keller ISD Trustee Sandi Walker resigned for her involvement in the incident.

Trustee Micah Young was also involved, saying he was interviewed in the high school library. Thursday, he addressed the room.

"I look forward to working with the district to ensure this doesn't happen again. I am thankful for the opportunity, and I am committed to safety and privacy on campus," he said.

Some parents were not pleased Young is still on the board. They asked for his resignation as well.