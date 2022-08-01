Dallas Cowboys named most valuable sports franchise in the world, per report

There are many questions heading into the Dallas Cowboys season, but one thing cannot be denied: Jerry Jones and company know a thing or two about making money.

New analysis from Sportico finds that the Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the world, with a valuation of $7.64 billion dollars.

The Cowboys are worth $630 million more than the next closest franchise, the New York Yankees.

The Los Angeles Rams were named the second most valuable NFL franchise at a $5.91 billion valuation, according to the report.

The average NFL franchise is worth $4.14 billion, up 18% from last year.

Jerry Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 for $150 million.

Most Valuable NFL Franchises

(via Sportico)