Dallas Cowboys named most valuable sports franchise in the world, per report
DALLAS - There are many questions heading into the Dallas Cowboys season, but one thing cannot be denied: Jerry Jones and company know a thing or two about making money.
New analysis from Sportico finds that the Cowboys are the most valuable sports franchise in the world, with a valuation of $7.64 billion dollars.
The Cowboys are worth $630 million more than the next closest franchise, the New York Yankees.
The Los Angeles Rams were named the second most valuable NFL franchise at a $5.91 billion valuation, according to the report.
The average NFL franchise is worth $4.14 billion, up 18% from last year.
WATCH: Jerry Jones interview: Will Tony Pollard get more touches? Is Jimmy Johnson still Ring of Honor-bound?
Jerry Jones bought the Cowboys in 1989 for $150 million.
Most Valuable NFL Franchises
- Dallas Cowboys ($7.64 Billion)
- Los Angeles Rams ($5.91 Billion)
- New England Patriots ($5.88 Billion)
- New York Giants ($5.73 Billion)
- San Francisco 49ers ($5.18 Billion)
- Chicago Bears ($5 Billion)
- New York Jets ($4.8 Billion)
- Washington Commanders ($4.78 Billion)
- Philadelphia Eagles ($4.7 Billion)
- Denver Broncos ($4.65 Billion)