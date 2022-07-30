Jerry Jones interview: Will Tony Pollard get more touches? Is Jimmy Johnson still Ring of Honor-bound?

Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones sat down for a 1-on-1 interview with FOX4's Mike Doocy to discuss several different topics.

What is a successful season?

During the team's camp-opening state of the union address earlier this week, Jones said he needs to win a Super Bowl.

When asked about those comments, Jones clarified that the owner in him needs to win it, but said a successful season would be competing in the playoffs with the "right kind of competitiveness."

He added that the team had that competitiveness last season, but they didn't get it done.

RELATED: Jerry Jones addresses Cowboys' 26-year Super Bowl drought; 'I need to win it'

Could Mike McCarthy call plays?

Doocy asked Jones about why head coach Mike McCarthy isn't calling plays, despite having experience as an offensive play caller,

Jones pointed to the skill of offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, saying McCarthy and Moore are the "perfect combination."

He added that McCarthy said Moore was a big asset when he initially took the job.

Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott's Usage

Tony Pollard's usage is a big question Cowboy fans have going into the season. Jones said Pollard will get the ball more, but added that Zeke also has to be involved in the gameplan.

Jones said getting Pollard more touches is also why the Cowboys shaped their receiving corps.

He said there aren't enough balls to go around if they get Pollard more involved in the passing game.

Jimmy Johnson into the Ring of Honor?

Jones was noncommittal when asked about putting Jimmy Johnson in the Ring of Honor, despite saying last year that Johnson would finally be inducted.

RELATED: Jimmy Johnson to be inducted into Dallas Cowboys Ring of Honor

Jones said he is working on putting groups in, rather than focusing on just putting individuals, like Johnson, in.

Jones previously said he didn't plan on adding Johnson at a 2021 game so it wouldn't overshadow Johnson's Pro Football hall honor.

RELATED: Cowboys in Canton for Hall of Fame game; Jimmy Johnson, Cliff Harris and Drew Pearson to inducted

The full interview with Jones will also air on Free 4 All Sunday at 10 p.m.