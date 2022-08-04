The cheapest gas in the country is in Texas, AAA reports

article

Gas prices continue to fall after peaking in mid-June.

The statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Texas is currently $3.64, according to AAA.

That's the cheapest statewide average in the country.

Gas prices peaked in Texas on June 15 when the statewide average hit $4.70 a gallon.

PREVIOUS REPORTING FROM JUNE 6:

Several factors are driving down prices, according to AAA Texas.

On Wednesday, crude oil prices hit their lowest point since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

AAA Texas says demand for gasoline also fell week-to-week as regional supply increased.

OPEC also agreed to increase crude oil production which could driver prices even lower.

"It remains to be seen how far gasoline prices can actually fall with the busy summer driving season still underway," said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

The current nationwide average for a gallon of unleaded gas is currently $4.14.

Drivers in California are paying the most at $5.54 on average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Cheapest Gas in the Country

(By statewide average according to AAA, 8/4/2022)

Texas $3.64 South Carolina $3.66 Georgia $3.70 Arkansas $3.70 Tennessee $3.71

Most Expensive Gas in the Country

(By statewide average according to AAA, 8/4/2022)