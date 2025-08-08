Texas shoppers expected to spend less on tax-free weekend this year

The Brief Texas's tax-free weekend is underway, allowing shoppers to save money on back-to-school items like clothing and school supplies under $100. The National Retail Federation predicts a slight decrease in consumer spending this year, potentially due to concerns about the impact of new tariffs. Despite tariff concerns, some items are cheaper this year, and retailers like Walmart are working to keep prices low for consumers.



The National Retail Federation believes consumers will spend slightly less during Texas’s tax-free weekend this year as concerns about the impact of tariffs loom.

Meanwhile, retail giant Walmart says it’s working to avoid passing any tariff impacts on to consumers for as long as it can. And in fact, there are more than a dozen school supply items that are less expensive this year.

Texas Tax-Free Weekend

Tax-free weekend means consumers don’t have to pay state or local sales taxes on items like clothes, school supplies, and shoes.

The catch is that each item must be under $100.

The saving still adds up to about $8 for every $100 spent.

Related article

What they're saying:

"I’m school shopping for my babies. And thank God it is tax-free weekend," said Phyllis Williams, who was out shopping on Friday.

She said the amount she spends on back-to-school shopping keeps growing as fast as her kids.

"I’m looking for shorts because it is hot in August, but pants too because it will get cold," added her 13-year-old son, Joshua.

Back-to-School Spending

By the numbers:

The National Retail Federation said families are expected to spend an average of $858 on back-to-school clothing and supplies. That’s down from $874 last year.

The organization said that, so far, retailers have been able to keep prices steady. But new tariffs could have an impact in the coming weeks.

"I can understand how some customers may be worried about this. Walmart is committed to keeping prices low," said Walmart Operations Manager Dulce Tovar.

She said prices are lower this year on 14 school staples this year such as pencils, scissors, and glue sticks.

Still, the NRF believes more shoppers are planning to just buy what they need to get the school year started rather than stock up for the whole year this year.