Texas Senate committee considers flooding preparedness legislation

It was revealed recently that only six of the 19 camps located along the Guadalupe River in Kerrville had evacuation plans on file with the county emergency management coordinator at the time of the deadly flooding.

A handful of senate bills being introduced during the special session seek to change that, along with mandating other safety improvements.

Texas flooding preparedness bills

Flooding committee

In the early morning hours of July 4th, chaos ensued as a flash flood tore through the Texas Hill Country, resulting in the deaths of at least 135 people, including 37 children and counselors at Camp Mystic.

At a Texas Senate Committee on Disaster Preparedness and Flooding meeting held at the State Capitol on Friday, lawmakers proposed a handful of bills aimed at enhancing safety along the Guadalupe River.

Senate Bill 1 would require camps, and to some extent RV parks, to have an evacuation plan in place.

And when it comes to warning sirens, experts believe the state will need about 100 of them to line Flash Flood Alley.

State lawmakers are tasking TxDOT with proposing solutions for low-water crossings.

The bill would also require camps to retrofit cabins with access to rooftops, either internal or external.

Camp sites would also be required to do a yearly on-site evacuation drill with a representative from the Texas Division of Emergency Management.

Camp owners in violation of the mandates would get a warning. A second offense would cause them to lose their license to operate.

Committee discusses proposals

"Had flash flood warnings required them to shelter to higher ground, we would have a whole lot less of a tragedy today," said Sen. Charles Perry (R-Lubbock).

"Adding warning sirens to crucial points of the river throughout Flash Flood Alley could make a real impact on public safety," said John Hoffman with the Colorado River Authority.

"We need to have that not only on file with them but to let parents know that they actually have those plans," said Sen. Lois Kolkjorst (R-Brenham).

The bills will head to the full Senate for a vote.