Texas reels from devastating floods as Kerrville community hit hard

The Brief Devastating floodwaters have caused widespread destruction in Central Texas, particularly along the Guadalupe River. The community of Kerrville is heavily impacted, with significant damage to homes, businesses, and parks. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, and the cleanup is expected to be a long process, though residents remain hopeful for recovery.



There are so many devastating visuals showing just how strong the waters were that rushed through Central Texas.

On the shoreline of the Guadalupe River, families spoke, sharing memories and mourning for their community.

The devastation in Kerrville really leaves residents speechless, as there's a boat that was pushed up onto a patio, and life vests tangled in trees. Families are walking around areas that hold so many memories for them and are now destroyed.

What they're saying:

The parks around Kerrville are places Felicia Victorica and her daughter Isabella hold so deep in their hearts, an area that's now unrecognizable.

"I would never have thought that something I was so familiar with would have such an impact on the world," said Felecia.

"It’s crazy because we have sat there so many times to do homework. I have a daughter who is in the youth orchestra here, and we would just sit there and spend time while she was at practice."

For 15 years she's been visiting the banks of the Guadalupe River and has always been cautious.

"I’ve grown up hearing how dangerous the Guadalupe River could be, and here we are again, as the Guadalupe is taking lives," she said.

Dig deeper:

There's an urgency from above as helicopter after helicopter continues to desperately search for people.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

"I cannot even fathom how these families might even feel. As a parent, it’s so unreal," said Felecia.

"This is going to take a long time to clean up. Looking for the missing people is one thing, but to clean it all up and get it to what it used to be is hard."

Local perspective:

The trees are now cracked and stripped, and the floors of businesses are waterlogged and caked in mud.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Even with all the loss and destruction the Kerr County community is facing, there’s still so much hope.

"I do believe that Kerrville will bounce back from this, Ingram, Hunt, everybody else down the Guadalupe. It’s not just Kerrville; it’s a lot of communities that are getting hit here. But everyone is very close-knit to be there for each other and supporting each other."

It's hard to imagine how high these waters rose, as residents say there's damage of up to three feet in some of these buildings are around 20 feet of damage.

Driving into Kerrville, there was a flash flood warning, and residents said they were on high alert.