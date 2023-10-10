Texas school choice bill: Tense moments as Senate debates legislation

Senate Republicans outlined their school choice bill in a public hearing on Tuesday.

The vastly differing opinions around the good and bad of school choice created some tense moments.

"I have met thousands of parents begging for the opportunity to speak for their child and unchain them from a school that is not serving them," said Mandy Drogin of the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

Passionate voices spoke for and against legislation that would allow for public tax dollars to pay private school tuition.

"One of the biggest concerns we have is that private schools just won't take our kids. They're discriminatory. They don't have to take them," said Jacquie Benestante, the former director of the Autism Society of Texas.

Senate Education Committee chairman Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe) hoped to address some of the concerns about school choice as he explains the legislation in what is called Senate Bill 1.

"90% of the program will be reserved for students that qualify for a free or reduced lunch or that have a disability or special needs," Creighton said.

The program plans to be funded initially with $500 million from the General Revenue Fund, which is separate from public education dollars.

The fund is managers by the state comptroller's office, transferring money directly to the private school once a student has been accepted.

Later in the day, there was an emotional exchange between Sen. Royce West (D-Dallas), who is against school choice, and education reformer Allan Parker.

"I understand that 67% of students that take advantage of these programs across the country are Anglo, and it seems like we're re-segregating our schools. Help me with that," questioned Sen. West.

"I think that's absolutely untrue," said Parker.

One of the topics of debate: whether there should be transparency in terms of who applies and is accepted to a private school.

"I thought making things transparent would help improve the public schools," said Parker.

[SEN. WEST: "With all due respect hold on, hold on"]

"Fort Worth ISD is institutionally racist today," Parker continued.

[SEN. WEST: "I'm asking the questions."]

The back and forth continued.

[SEN. WEST: "The question I asked you is should we have transparency in these voucher programs? That's the question I asked you, sir."]

"And the answer is transparency will not fix the problem, so we need it to be transparent to the parent only," Parker retorted.

[SEN. WEST: "Thank you very much."]

The exchange was just a snapshot of the many hours of testimony in that public hearing.

Lots of voices, especially teachers, both urban and rural, spoke out against school choice.

Democrats in the Senate know they don't have the votes to defeat the measure once it is called for a vote.

They are hoping Republicans in the House who voted against the bill in regular session will continue to do so in this special session.