Texas Legislature's third special session gets underway, contentious fight over 'school choice' ahead

State lawmakers are back in Austin for a third special session called by Governor Greg Abbott.

Six items are on the agenda, but the number one reason the Governor brought the legislature back is school choice.

It is likely to be 30 contentious days in the Capitol as this special session gets underway.

House Democrats held a news conference before the start of the third special session, saying they stand firm against what is called ‘school choice’ legislation.

If passed into law, it would allow public tax dollars to pay private school tuition.

"They can put as much lipstick on this pig as they want. In the states that have tried this, vouchers don't improve student performance, but what they do do is that they siphon off billions in underfunded public schools," said Rep. James Talarico (D-Round Rock).

It is an issue that even divides Republicans, though we did not hear those voices from either chamber on Monday.

Both the House and Senate gaveled in on Monday with resolutions supporting Israel, but they are not unified on school choice.

"Senate Democrats stand united in our opposition to any legislation regardless what it's tied to including teacher pay raises and allotment," said State Sen. Carol Alvarado (D-Houston).

Senate Democrat Jose Menendez filed a bill that includes a host of what he calls solutions.

That includes raising the amount the state provides school districts for each enrolled student from about $6,100 to $7,500.

Democrats say doing so will increase teachers salaries and other employees pay as well.

It would also change how special education funding is determined and raise the school safety allotment to $100 per student.

Right now, that is set at $10.

"This is the vision that we have for really something that would change the way we educate every child. Every one of the 5.4 million children that we have in our Texas schools. There are not 5.4 million seats in private schools, so why are we going to take money that we need to improve and modernize our system?" said State Sen. Jose Menendez (D-San Antonio).

Democrats say this is not a partisan issue and that they have a strong coalition of Republicans and Democrats who believe in public education.

Governor Abbott has already promised a fourth special session if, in fact, school choice does not get passed.