Texas school choice bill: Democrats say vouchers 'take money from the poor to give to the rich'

Legislators and educators from the Austin area say they are holding a hard line in the fight over education savings accounts.

Public school superintendents and Democrat state representatives say they're trying to prevent any measure that provides public dollars for private school tuition.

While there are some Republicans in the House who oppose the private tuition bill, those voices have not been part of any news conferences so far.

On Thursday, Democrats said that nothing can bring them to support education vouchers.

"Vouchers take money from our constitutionally required tuition-free public schools and give that money to publicly unaccountable tuition charging private schools," said State Rep. Donna Howard (D-Travis County).

Related article

Central Texas legislators and school district leaders say they are opposed to any kind of bill sending public dollars to private schools.

Texas pays each school district $3,800 a year for each enrolled student.

The school choice plan would provide $8,000 a year tuition per accepted student.

Rep. Howard called the plan Robin Hood in reverse.

"Taking money from the poor to give to the rich," said Howard.

Related article

Hoping to find an end-around to the resistance, the Senate separated the private school tuition measure a public school funding with two bills.

While public education funding is not on the special session agenda, though Gov. Abbott could add it, one special session senate bill would infuse public education with $5 billion in new funds.

"Leander ISD is strongly opposed to any type of voucher, no matter what it's called and no amount of money the legislature can offer us will change our minds," said Bruce Gearing, Leander ISD's superintendent.

Lake Travis ISD Superintendent Paul Norton says education savings accounts come with administrative fees that could take up to 8% of the $500 million set aside for private school tuition.

"This means up to $40 million could be spent simply administering the voucher program. This is truly a vendor bill," Norton said.

Education Data Initiative reports the average cost of private school tuition in Texas is roughly $10,400 per year.

In Dallas-Fort Worth, the average sits around $13,500.

The senate bill would provide students accepted to a private school $8,000 in tuition assistance.

Rep. Lulu Flores (D-Travis County) says the private school tuition bill is not what the governor and lieutenant governor would have you believe.

"If Governor Abbott and Dan Patrick want to come to our house, the people's house, and play trick-or-treat with public schools so they can collect candy from their billionaire pals then we're just going to shut the door in their face this session," she said.

The House gaveled in on Thursday and then gaveled out.

They will not take up any special session business until Monday.

Friday morning, the focus shifts to Dallas.

Democratic members of the DFW House delegation plan to hold a news conference at Pinkston High School to speak out against the so-called ‘school choice’ legislation.