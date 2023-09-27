Texas restaurant industry believes new laws will help retain employees

The Texas restaurant industry is a multi-billion dollar operation, with 55,000 locations statewide, according to the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA).

Retaining employees is a huge challenge for restaurants, but the TRA says recently passed legislation should help change that.

Lee Daugherty, the owner at Alexandre's Bar and Grill in Dallas' Oak Lawn neighborhood, says he has seen plenty of turnover in the industry.

"It still remains a worker's economy now, so workers have a lot of places to choose from," said Daugherty. "What owners, managers and operators have to do is offer more to entice workers back to this industry."

That includes things like paid sick time, something Daugherty offers to his staff.

He's also trying to help pay for employee's health benefits.

He says navigating the process has been a real challenge.

"We're going to dig into the material," he said.

On Wednesday, the Texas Restaurant Association held a virtual town hall to discuss some of the ways in the state's $96 billion restaurant industry can help and retain its employees.

"Hard to beat last session, but this one may be the best yet," said Emily Williams Knight, the president and CEO of the TRA.

She says 25 bipartisan bills were passed this legislative session that will benefit restaurant workers.

They include things like childcare scholarships awarded to employees who meet certain income thresholds.

"We're providing a subsidy to help someone get the childcare they need to stay in the workforce," said Kelsey Erickson Streufert, the Chief Public Affairs Officer for the TRA.

Other perks: optional family and medical leave policies that employers can begin providing in January 2024.

Back at Alexandre's, cook Gary Hackney is grateful his boss already provides some of these benefits, and it is a reason he's here to stay.

"I couldn't ask for anyone better he really is a good guy, and I'm so glad I work here," Hackney said.

The TRA says it plans to make a big announcement in October about a new benefit they've been able to scale for every restaurant across Texas that is centered around the health and well-being of restaurant employees.