'Tipping angel' leaves another $2K tip at Rowlett restaurant

A customer at a Rowlett restaurant recently left a big tip for their server.

They tipped $2,000 and then did it again weeks later.

People are starting to call her the ‘angel tipper.’

It’s unclear why she decided to tip thousands of dollars, but the three servers who got the tips are very grateful for her generosity.

It’s a normal day at Dalrock Diner in Rowlett. But for one server, it was a day she’ll never forget.

A $2,000 tip was left on a receipt for an omelet breakfast meal on Aug. 23

Restaurant owner George Touris couldn’t believe it.

"Never. Never," he said. "I have people give $200, $300, but $2,000 never."

The server wants to remain anonymous, but she wasn’t the only one who was in for a surprise that day.

For lunch, the same woman stopped by Senaida’s Mexican Kitchen across the street from the diner.

Server Gysel Martinez says the woman ordered the full plate of chicken nachos but paid the bill and left before she could say goodbye.

"She sat here for a while. I kept checking on her probably like five times," she recalled. "I’m just overly friendly, but she kept saying she was fine and doing great."

When Martinez bused the table, that’s when she saw the tip on the receipt.

"It was $2,000," she said. "I couldn’t believe it. I was like what?!"

Martinez says the money helped her buy a flight to see her dad for the first time in two years.

"Little angel. Little blessing. I couldn’t believe it honestly," she said.

Martinez wasn’t able to say thank you that day, but she has a message if the mysterious ‘angel tipper’ is watching.

"I would like to thank her in person. I would like to give her a hug," she said.

Two days later on Aug. 25, another server at Dalrock Diner was about to experience the same shock. The woman came back and ordered the same meal.

"She ordered a house omelet with hash browns toast and a water," said Clarrisa Touris.

The mystery woman tipped another $2,000.

"They couldn’t believe it. It was really exciting," Clarissa said.

The Touris family doesn’t know the woman’s name, but she forever has a seat saved for her at the diner.

"It really opened our eyes," Clarissa said. "There are a lot of good people out there still, and it just means a lot to us and the server."

Both restaurants are family-owned and opened seven years ago in Rowlett.

The two restaurants do not have pool tips, so the entire $2,000 tip will go to each of the servers.

Another restaurant in Royse City posted that they also received a $2,000 tip. They believe it was from the same person.