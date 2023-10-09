Texas Rangers offer new food items for first Rangers playoff game at Globe Life Field

Tuesday will be the first Texas Rangers home playoff game since 2016 and the first Rangers playoff game at Globe Life Field.

While Rangers fans are excited about their first chance to see the team in Arlington in weeks, Globe Life Field is offering up some new items for the game.

Some of the new concessions include an Oaxaca Daawg, inspired by Hurtado BBQ, Super Slugger Cheese Sticks and a Chicken Parm Dawwg.

"It's a chicken tender on a bun with the sauce, mozzarella cheese and pepperoni. We are really excited to share that with fans," said Casey Rapp of Delaware North, the company behind the Rangers concessions.

Retail and staff members were hard at work at the stadium on Monday getting ready for thousands of fans to come to Tuesday's game.

"They are showing up and we love it. We as the retail concessionaire we want to facilitate them in what their needs are," said retail director Pedro Garcia.

Fans will also be able to enjoy a new self-serve kettle corn machine, decked out in Rangers blue and red.

"I’m off today. So we are out here buying gear with the family, getting ready for tomorrow and see what tomorrow brings, if we don’t get the sweep, I will be out here for Game Four," said Rangers fan Benny Cordero.

We spotted multiple fans in the team store, buying gear ahead of the big game.

"I’m getting some koozies. My mom is going to get the big chain with the T on there, my daughter is looking at t-shirts," said Danielle Nava.

A first in Major League Baseball, the Texas Rangers will open a new store called Easy Out.

It's a checkout-free retail store in partnership with Amazon.

You grab the items you want to purchase and there are no cash registers.

"It’s just new technology, you can come inside, grab some product, carry it with you and walk through the Amazon gate. It charges you here instead of going through a cash register. It charges your credit card or your palm if you pre-register, and you are good," said Garcia.

You can watch the game on FOX 4 or the FOX Sports app on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

FOX 4 will have a special pregame following the Astros-Twins game.

If the Orioles win, Game 4 will also be in Arlington on Wednesday.

Oaxaca Daawg

Super Slugger Cheese Sticks

Chicken Parm Dawwg