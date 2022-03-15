Texas Rangers donate $2,500 to Arlington high school baseball team

A high school baseball team in Arlington that's been in a bind for more than a year is getting help from the big leagues: the Texas Rangers.

It was some major league from the Rangers to an Arlington high school challenged by recent storm damage.

The Texas Rangers Foundation presented a check for $2,500 to Sam Houston High School. The team had been experiencing an equipment shortage after significant flooding damage at the school following the 2021 winter storm.

Texas Rangers officials gathered Tuesday with those from Sam Houston and Arlington ISD. The district welcomed the donation just before the start of their first district game. The team’s coach described some of their losses from the winter weather.

"The recent winter storm that came through, we had some pipes that busted within our facility, our baseball facility that damaged some equipment, baseballs, things of that nature, helmets," said Head Coach Barnett Weaver. "So being able to get a little bit of a contribution to help get those things back is huge for our program."

"We are just here to say thanks for all the hard work these student-athletes are doing each and every day to their families and the school district," said Ray Casas with the Texas Rangers. "Because without them, our community would really be in a difficult spot. So we want to present this check to the Sam Houston High baseball team."

Sam Houston on Tuesday took on the Grand Prairie High Gophers just after the check presentation.

The Rangers Foundation also announced the formation of a new grant program: five $100,000 grants to non-profit organizations. The effort is coinciding with the Rangers’ 50th and the foundation’s 30th anniversary.

To date, the Rangers Foundation has invested more than $50 million into the community, and a key focus is improving the lives of children.