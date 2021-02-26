Texas Railroad Commission chair answers questions in hearing over power outages from winter storm

There was a different tone to the first round of questions Friday in the second day of hearings by Texas lawmakers into last week’s power grid meltdown.

Friday’s focus was more on what did work when the lights went out, which was gas, and the agency that oversees oil and gas in Texas.

Texas Railroad Commission Chair Christi Craddick, who is a Republican, is the first elected official to sit in the witness chair at these hearings.

Republicans who lit a fire under witnesses Thursday complimented Craddick and the Railroad Commission.

But Democrats leaned in and were critical of her position on not making energy producers better prepare their equipment for winter weather.

"My agency took proactive steps to prevent disruption to the natural gas supply and availability," Craddick said.

Craddick said her agency, which regulates oil and gas production and pipelines, kept the gas going, prioritizing homes, hospitals, churches, and schools.

She said they worked with the state to get frozen roads cleared so operators could get to the oil fields, she added that power was the problem.

"As outages spread across the state, the oil field was not immune, and unfortunately, operators were unable to keep their systems functioning as power was cut," Craddick explained.

On Thursday, it was the power plant operators who said they could not keep generators running because they could not get natural gas.

Friday, Republicans praised Craddick and the Railroad Commission's response.

"I think y'all were ahead of the PUC and ERCOT in realizing something bad was going to happen last week, and I appreciate y'all got started before they did," said State Rep. Charlie Geren (R- Grand Prairie).

"We put more gas into this system and used more gas in two weeks than I think we ever have historically, so we moved gas in this state and we were - we got us out of the problem, to be honest," Craddick said.

But Democrats pressed Craddick on her position that companies should not be required to weatherize equipment so Texans aren't stuck in the cold again.

"Mandating anything, ‘cause one size doesn’t fit all is always a challenge for us," Craddick said.

"I think that’s a tough thing to sell to Texans right now, especially those who lost loved ones or who have property damage that they may never recover from," said State Rep. Eddie Lucio III (D – Brownsville).

Democrats also charged the Railroad Commission chair for not notifying the public about what was happening.

That brought Republican representatives to her defense, saying because she is elected, it’s not her job to tell the public we are about to have a dangerous weather event.

Oncor CEO Alan Nye described challenges getting electricity back to homes and businesses.

Transformers that were off in sub-freezing temperatures suffered damage.

"Of all the transformers we replaced on our system last year, we replaced 20% of those last week," Nye said.

Some wondered why Dallas County outages were restored more quickly than smaller Tarrant County.

"Was there a good reason for that, or do you just like Dallas better?" said State Sen. Nathan Johnson (D – Dallas).

"We do not like anyone better. Things come up at different times," Nye replied.

Nye explained that the goal was to get as many people back online as quickly as possible.

But Oncor had to slow the process down to keep from tripping more transformers.

"Bring one house up, let it warm up, bring another house up so that the system could handle it coming back online," he said.