Texas AG Paxton to investigate 'leftist terror cells' after Charlie Kirk, Dallas ICE shootings

The Brief Texas AG Ken Paxton has announced he will investigate "leftist terror cells." Paxton links recent attacks, including the assassination of Charlie Kirk, to political violence. He says his office will conduct undercover investigations of groups with "corrupted ideologies."



Prompted by the assassination of Charlie Kirk and recent North Texas shootings at ICE facilities, Texas AG Ken Paxton plans to investigate "leftist terror cells" in the state.

Paxton compared the "political terrorism" that led to the attacks to a "cancer" on American culture in his Tuesday release.

Paxton to investigate ‘leftist terror’

What we know:

The attorney general says he's launching "undercover investigations" into "various groups" affiliated with political violence in Texas.

He refers to "corrupted ideologies," mentioning transgender people and Antifa, in connection with recent high-profile shootings.

The July shooting at an ICE facility in Alvarado which injured an officer, the assassination of Charlie Kirk, and the Dallas ICE facility shooting that killed two detainees and injured another were mentioned as examples of political violence being "celebrated" by Paxton's political opponents.

What we don't know:

While he mentions transgender people and anti-fascist ideologies, the specific groups Paxton plans to investigate are not disclosed in the release.

‘A turning point in America’

What they're saying:

"Leftist political terrorism is a clear and present danger. Corrupted ideologies like transgenderism and Antifa are a cancer on our culture and have unleashed their deranged and drugged-up foot soldiers on the American people," Paxton said in his release. "The martyrdom of Charlie Kirk marks a turning point in America. There can be no compromise with those who want us dead. To that end, I have directed my office to continue its efforts to identify, investigate, and infiltrate these leftist terror cells. To those demented souls who seek to kill, steal, and destroy our country, know this: you cannot hide, you cannot escape, and justice is coming."

Antifa designated as terror group

Big picture view:

President Donald Trump designated Antifa as a domestic terrorism organization in September.

According to the White House, Antifa has a long history of terrorizing American communities.