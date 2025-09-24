LIVE UPDATES | Dallas ICE Shooting: Sniper dead; 2 ICE detainees killed, 1 injured

The Brief A sniper reportedly shot three ICE detainees in Dallas early Wednesday morning. Two of those victims have died. The shooting happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the Dallas ICE facility on North Stemmons Freeway. Sources have identified the shooter as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn.



A sniper reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound early Wednesday morning after he shot three detainees at a Dallas ICE facility.

What we know:

At a news conference, local, state, and federal law enforcement officials confirmed that the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. at the detention facility located on North Stemmons Freeway.

Dallas police officers found four people who had been shot. Two of those people were dead, including the shooter. The other two were taken to the hospital.

The Department of Homeland Security said an additional victim died at the hospital. The third victim is in critical condition.

None of the victims are law enforcement officers, officials confirmed.

Officials said they are not releasing the identities of the victims at this time.

Police sources identified the suspect as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn. He was allegedly armed with a rifle on a nearby roof and shot himself as agents approached him, the sources said.

As the investigation continues, SKY 4 captured images of crime scene tape around a building near the ICE facility. Officers could be seen on the roof and near a gray car that was parked just below a fire escape.

"We're going to be working this investigation shoulder to shoulder with our fellow partners," said Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux.

Dallas FBI Field Office Special Agent in Charge Joe Rothrock confirmed the incident is being investigated as active, targeted violence.

He also said rounds found near the shooter contained messages that were anti-ICE in nature.

"If any member of the public has information that would help the FBI's investigation, I would ask that you please report that to one 800, call FBI again, any piece of information will be helpful, but this will be an ongoing investigation between us, a number of federal partners and our local partners, again, to ensure that anyone responsible is held accountable," Rothrock said.

What they're saying:

During Wednesday's news conference, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson emphasized his strong belief in "the power of prayer and that prayer changes things." He asked people to join him "in praying for the families of the folks who lost their lives today" and for the "speedy recovery for those who are hurt."







"Let's be patient. Let's remain calm, and let's let our law enforcement partners, our police department, do their job. This is an active investigation. There's still a lot of unanswered questions. And I want to encourage all of you to exercise a little bit of restraint and allow them to do their job to help make sure this continues to be a safe city and that they can help us figure out what happened here, today," he said.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz was also at the news conference and called for the violence to stop.

"It was two weeks ago today that we saw a political assassination in Utah that tore the heart out of much of this country," he said. "This is the third shooting in Texas directed at ICE or CBP. This must stop. To every politician who is using rhetoric, demonizing ICE, and demonizing CBP. Stop. To every politician demanding that ICE agents be doxed and calling for people to go after their families. Stop. This has very real consequences. Look, in America, we disagree. That's fine. That's the democratic process. But your political opponents are not Nazis. We need to learn to work together without demonizing each other, without attacking each other."

Sen. Cruz said the immigration debate should happen in the halls of Congress instead of with acts of violence.

"Violence has no place. It is wrong and we should come together if we want to have a debate about immigration policies, we can do so in the halls of Congress without demonizing each other, and especially without demonizing the men and women who every day put on a badge and go risk their lives to keep us safe. And we should not be putting language out there that inspires mad men to commit evil crimes," he said.







"I think that the takeaway from all of this is that the rhetoric has to stop. There are people out there who are seeing what is being placed online, and they're coming in. They're doing acts of violence against Ice employees. So that's kind of all I have for today, is that it's just got to stop. It's dangerous, and people are losing their lives," added Joshua Johnson, the acting Dallas ICE field office director.

None of the law enforcement officers or politicians would answer reporters' questions about the fact that all the shooting victims are immigrants rather than ICE officers.

Live Updates: Dallas ICE Shooting

2 p.m.

In an interview on FOX News, ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan said the shooter fired "indiscriminately" into the building, not just into the van.

"This shooter was at a building nearby and shooting directly into the building, going across the entire length of the building and then including into the sally port, which is then where we're seeing a lot of the focus of the investigation in that sally port area. But you saw the photos of the American flag and saw that this punctured into the facility. This could have put law enforcement officers in a very dangerous situation, and we're already dealing with the casualties of the illegal aliens that is a tragedy in itself. And we are praying for them and their families and the law enforcement officers that responded to this scene," she said.

Sheahan said bullets were found throughout the entire building that had punctured into the facility, targeting the entire ICE facility.

12:40 p.m.

Joshua Jahn (Collin County Jail)

FOX News is identifying the shooter as 29-year-old Joshua Jahn. He reportedly has ties to Fairview and Durant, Oklahoma.

His mugshot is from a 2015 arrest in Collin County for mairjuana possession.

12:30 p.m.

Homeland Security officials now confirm two of the three victims have died. The third victim is in critical condition.

12:15 p.m.

Investigators appear to be focused on a car that's parked outside a building next door to the Dallas ICE facility. It's believed to be the suspect's car.

A sign on the car reads: "Radioactive fallout from nuclear formations that've passed over these areas more than 2x since 1951."

11:45 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

FBI Director Kash Patel shared photos of bullets that were reportedly found near the shooter. The phrase "Anti-ICE" was written on them.

10:15 a.m.

The Dallas Police Department and other officials gave an update on the shooting at a Dallas ICE facility. You can watch the full news conference in the video player below.

9:45 a.m.

In his first post on social media about the shooting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the state fully supports ICE. He promised that the shooting would not slow arrests, detentions, or the deportation of illegal immigrants.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn called the shooting horrific and said he would keep everyone involved in his prayers. He also promised a full investigation.

9:30 a.m.

FBI sources told FOX 4 the shooter was on the roof of the law firm building behind the Dallas ICE facility and fired into an unmarked van with an ATF driver that was bringing detainees to the facility.

Investigators believe they know the identity of the shooter, but they are still working to confirm and verify that information before releasing his name to the public.

9:15 a.m.

Dallas police and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson are expected to hold a news conference soon to release more information about what happened on Wednesday morning at a Dallas ICE facility.

Meanwhile, Congressman Marc Veasey said his office has the victim in their prayers.

Fort Worth police said the shooting was "uncalled for" and "deeply disturbing."

8:30 a.m.

Dallas police have made an official statement regarding the shooting at the Dallas ICE facility.

Police responded to a call in the 8100 block of North Stemmons Freeway around 6:40 a.m. The suspect opened fire at the facility from a nearby building. Two people were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds, and a third victim died at the scene.

The suspect is confirmed dead.

8:20 a.m.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance posted to ‘X’ about attacks on law enforcement and ICE agents.

8:15 a.m.

Attorney General Ken Paxton posted to ‘X’ regarding the incident.

8:12 a.m.

FBI Dallas has confirmed that FBI officers are at the scene of the shooting.

8:10 a.m.

Texas Senator Ted Cruz said he and his team are monitoring the situation at the Dallas ICE facility.

8:08 a.m.

I-35E is closed in both directions.

7:56 a.m.

FOX 4's Steve Noviello gives an update on the scene at Parkland Hospital.

7:50 a.m.

Dallas police are expected to give an official update on the incident soon.

7:48 a.m.

Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, posted to ‘X’ about the Dallas ICE facility shooting.

7:45 a.m.

One of the victims was confirmed dead, and police say three or four others were shot.

7:30 a.m.

Police identified the shooter as a white male. The suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

7:15 a.m.

Dozens of police units and multiple ambulances were seen near the facility off I-35E near Empire Central.

The total number of victims is currently unclear.

It is unknown whether the suspect was on the roof of the ICE building or a building nearby.

Bomb Threat at Dallas ICE Facility in August

An individual was arrested in late August for threatening ICE officers with what the individual claimed to be a "detonator" on his wrist in Dallas, Texas.

On Monday, August 25, 2025, the Federal Protective Service reported a bomb threat against an ICE facility in Dallas. The facility houses ICE’s Dallas Field Office as well as Enforcement and Removal Operations.

A male identified as 36-year-old Bratton Dean Wilkinson, arrived at the reporting entrance of the Dallas Field Office and claimed to have a bomb in his backpack at approximately 6:37 p.m.

Bratton Dean

Wilkinson showed the security officer what he claimed to be a "detonator" on his wrist, which issued a shelter-in-place for the facility. The officer called 911 and local police responded with a bomb squad.

Wilkinson was taken into custody by local law enforcement and charged with making terroristic threats.

Alvarado ICE Detention Center Ambush

At least 16 people have been charged for an attack on an ICE detention center in Alvarado, in Johnson County, on July 4.

According to a federal complaint, several of the defendants were dressed in black, military-style clothing while protesting. The protesters began shooting fireworks at the detention center. Two people broke off from the main group and began to spray graffiti on vehicles and a guard structure.

Officials believe it was all a ploy to draw ICE detention officers out of the building. Instead, the correctional officers called 911 to report the vandalism.

When the Alvarado police officer arrived, suspected shooter Benjamin Song, who was positioned in the woods, shot the officer in the neck. The officer survived.

Another assailant across the street fired 20 to 30 rounds at unarmed correctional officers. The shooters ran away, but law enforcement officers stopped them, according to the complaint.

Investigators reportedly found AR-style rifles at the scene, two-way radios, and a total of 12 sets of body armor after searching the scene and the defendants' cars. One attacker allegedly had cellphones inside a type of bag that blocks cellphone signals.

The complaint called the attack a conspiracy.