17-year-old arrested, charged after female stabbed in Old East Dallas

By
Published  December 14, 2025 2:10pm CST
Old East Dallas
FOX 4
Jesus Trujillo, 17 (Source: Dallas County Jail)

The Brief

    • A 17-year-old male, Jesus Trujillo, was arrested in connection with a stabbing incident in the Old East Dallas area on Friday.
    • The suspect was taken into custody at the scene in the 5300 block of Gaston Avenue.
    • Trujillo was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; the female victim was taken to a local hospital.

DALLAS - A 17-year-old male was arrested Friday in connection with a stabbing that happened in the Old East Dallas area, police said.

Stabbing in Old East Dallas

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a stabbing call at 10:15 a.m. on December 12, 2025, in the 5300 block of Gaston Avenue. 

The preliminary investigation determined that a female victim had been stabbed at the location and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

A suspect, identified as 17-year-old Jesus Trujillo, was taken into custody at the scene.

Trujillo was formally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to jail records, he was booked into the Dallas County Jail on December 12, 2025, at 6:58 p.m. His bond has been set at $250,000.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the name of the victim or her condition.

It is unclear what the motive behind the stabbing was.

The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Jail.

