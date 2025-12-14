17-year-old arrested, charged after female stabbed in Old East Dallas
DALLAS - A 17-year-old male was arrested Friday in connection with a stabbing that happened in the Old East Dallas area, police said.
Stabbing in Old East Dallas
What we know:
Dallas Police responded to a stabbing call at 10:15 a.m. on December 12, 2025, in the 5300 block of Gaston Avenue.
The preliminary investigation determined that a female victim had been stabbed at the location and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
A suspect, identified as 17-year-old Jesus Trujillo, was taken into custody at the scene.
Trujillo was formally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to jail records, he was booked into the Dallas County Jail on December 12, 2025, at 6:58 p.m. His bond has been set at $250,000.
Featured
What we don't know:
Police did not release the name of the victim or her condition.
It is unclear what the motive behind the stabbing was.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Jail.