17-year-old arrested, charged after female stabbed in Old East Dallas

A 17-year-old male was arrested Friday in connection with a stabbing that happened in the Old East Dallas area, police said.

Stabbing in Old East Dallas

What we know:

Dallas Police responded to a stabbing call at 10:15 a.m. on December 12, 2025, in the 5300 block of Gaston Avenue.

The preliminary investigation determined that a female victim had been stabbed at the location and was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

A suspect, identified as 17-year-old Jesus Trujillo, was taken into custody at the scene.

Trujillo was formally charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. According to jail records, he was booked into the Dallas County Jail on December 12, 2025, at 6:58 p.m. His bond has been set at $250,000.

What we don't know:

Police did not release the name of the victim or her condition.

It is unclear what the motive behind the stabbing was.