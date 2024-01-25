Texas man with 'white devil' tattoo sentenced to life in prison for murders, robberies

A Texas man who was arrested has been sentenced to life in prison for two murders and 25 years for five aggravated robberies.

Garrett Shay Hamilton pleaded guilty and received his sentence on Tuesday.

Garrett Shay Hamilton

Hamilton was arrested in November 2022, a day after robbing someone at a Wells Fargo ATM in Duncanville.

Investigators say the Duncanville robbery was part of a crime spree that included two aggravated robberies and a murder in Cedar Hill that day.

Police in Cedar Hill, south of Dallas, said Hamilton fatally shot 47-year-old Lorenz Nussbaum. Nussbaum was on his motorcycle and stopped at an intersection at the time.

The week before, he had committed two additional aggravated robberies and the murder of 48-year-old Clarence Howard.

Howard was shot in front of an apartment in central Oak Cliff.

Dallas police eventually arrested Hamilton, who was in a stolen car at the time.