Motorcyclist shot while stopped at Cedar Hill intersection

Cedar Hill police are asking residents to check their security cameras to see if they might have captured the video of a murder.

It happened Wednesday just before 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Bear Creek Road and South Duncanville Road.

Motorcyclist dragged by Dallas hit-and-run driver

Police said the victim was stopped on his motorcycle in the intersection when another man got out of his car and shot him.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. Police are waiting to notify his family before releasing his name.

If anyone in the area has video of the shooting, police urge them to call 972-291-5181.

This is only the second homicide in Cedar Hill in 2022.