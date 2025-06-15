Texas lawmakers demand enhanced security after capitol threat and Minnesota attack

article

The Brief Texas House Representative Venton Jones and other Democratic lawmakers are urging Governor Greg Abbott to enhance safety measures for state legislators. This push follows a credible threat made against Texas lawmakers that led to the evacuation of the Capitol, and the assassination of Minnesota State Representative Melissa Hortman. The Democratic Caucus's letter to Governor Abbott questions what steps DPS will take to protect officials and monitor online threats, and how the state plans to prevent copycat attacks.



On Saturday, before the 'No Kings' protest in Austin, Texas, DPS says a credible threat was made against Texas lawmakers. The capitol building was evacuated before the protests began as one person was arrested in La Grange en route to Austin, and the investigation is ongoing.

This happened while lawmakers were learning of the targeted attack that killed Democrat Minnesota state representative Melissa Hortman and her husband.

Democrat Minnesota state senator John Hoffman and his wife were also shot in a separate targeted attack that the Minnesota governor called politically motivated.

It is clear that lawmakers are concerned about the recent uptick in violence, and they wrote a letter to the governor to ensure safety is a top priority before any more threats are made or worse carried out.

Democratic Caucus Letter to Gov. Abbott

Texas House representative Venton Jones is one of many who signed the democratic caucus letter to Governor Greg Abbott asking to increase safety measures for state lawmakers.

"Absolutely, very shocked and very concerned," said Jones. "Well, I think it's very important to bring to the governor's attention that we as democratic elected officials are very concerned for our safety."

The letter says how these concerns stem from the rhetoric used by elected officials and online, and how those words can become physical actions.

"Politically motivated extremists have proven they are willing to murder to achieve political aims, and in light of the threat on those attending the protest, we have every reason to believe Texas officials could be targeted next."

What they're saying:

"We hear time after time, you know, things that may come at us online, through social media, through, you know, people. Whatever people have to say about the decisions that we have to make as lawmakers. But when you see that manifested, and someone takes that conversation off the keyboard and literally coordinates a plan and carries it out, it should be something that alarms everyone right now," said Jones.

The threats and attacks have largely been against democratic lawmakers and elected officials, although it is worth noting there have been two attempts on President Trump's life.

Jones acknowledges how it is easy for people to point blame at one side of the aisle or the other when it comes to harmful rhetoric, but he believes safety should be a top priority, regardless of political affiliation.

"We should only be concerned with safety right now and making sure we're doing everything that we can. And like I said, I don't care if that is a Democrat or a Republican, we have to protect people," said Jones.

"I think that we just have to make sure that we take this very seriously and do everything possible to not have this violence happen in our state and I hope that the governor takes this letter very seriously and do the work necessary to keep our state safe, and the individuals that who have been called to serve it."

Dig deeper:

The letter ends by asking the governor to answer three questions.

What steps will DPS take to protect state legislators and other elected officials? What resources are there to monitor online threats targeting state lawmakers? And what is the plan for DPS to protect lawmakers and elected officials against any potential copycat inspired by the recent assassination?

The letter was signed and issued yesterday but so far, Governor Abbott has not publicly addressed it or the concerns it details.