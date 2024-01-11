Texas man faces felony charges after allegedly stealing $500,000 worth of luxury cars

A Sulfur Springs man turned himself in on felony charges related to the thefts $500,000 worth of luxury cars.

Law enforcement began investigating on Saturday, Jan. 6 after someone approached them about their stolen Lamborghini.

The victim said his car had been stolen in Houston and hired a private investigator to track it down.

The car's owner was able to track the car to a home in Hopkins County. He told police he was able to use his keys to make the lights and horn of his car go off in the garage.

When Hopkins County deputies went to the residence to talk to the homeowner he was not home.

Everett Jennings

Investigators talked to the homeowner, Everett Van Jennings, on the phone, but he claimed that he was out of the state.

Law enforcement then obtained a search warrant and gained entry into the residence.

They found the stolen Lamborghini and two other stolen cars.

The combined value of the vehicles was estimated in the area of $500,000.

Investigators say they also found equipment commonly used to swap the VIN of the vehicles.

Jennings turned himself in to the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday.

He faces two felony warrants for theft of property over $300,000 and placement of a serial number with intent to change identity.