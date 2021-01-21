Texas high school student wins car for donating blood

article

A high school senior thought it was a scam when she was contacted about winning a car.

Carter Blood Care and Thompson Group Chevrolet awarded Megan Hunt a new Chevrolet Trax in Grapevine on Thursday.

"I give blood every time they do it at the school," Hunt said. "I like giving blood because it could save somebody's life."

Donations have been down because of the pandemic and Carter has been trying to come up with incentives to get people to give blood.

Everyone who donated blood December 1 - January 10 had their name automatically put into a drawing for a car.