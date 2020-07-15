Texas health officials report drop in statewide COVID-19 hospitalization rates

There is positive news to report from the state on hospitalizations. They dropped by about 100 from Tuesday to Wednesday.

There were 10,791 new cases reported Wednesday. But the overall total of more than 282,000 statewide only increased by some 7,000.

The Department of State Health Services says that’s because it removed nearly 3,500 from the overall total of confirmed cases because for weeks San Antonio was including probable cases in its numbers instead of just confirmed cases.

However, Wednesday’s new 110 reported deaths was a one-day record in Texas.

Dallas County reported 1,055 new cases and eight additional deaths. It's the 13th straight day that the county has added 1,0000 or more cases. Overall, Dallas County says its rate of hospitalizations and ER visits remains at a high level.

RELATED: Dallas County reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases for 13th straight day

Advertisement

Wednesday’s drop in statewide hospitalizations comes at a critical time for hospitals. Resources are stretched, and at least one Texas city will open a field hospital.

While the numbers Wednesday were better when it comes to hospitals, healthcare workers are still dealing with surges in hospitals.

A day after Texas set a record for COVID-19 patients in hospitals, the state reported a slightly lower number Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, 10,471 people were in Texas hospitals with COVID-19. In Dallas County, the number of patients reduced from 730 to 648.

Dr. Diana Fite works in Houston, where many hospitals are reportedly overloaded and turning away patients. She is the president of the Texas Medical Association.

MORE: Coronavirus coverage

Dr. Fite says a drop in hospitalization rates would mean Texans are listening closer to health recommendations.

“I believe that would mean people are taking more seriously the social distancing and the mask. We are saying that over and over again,” she said.

Health officials say we still have not seen the results from what may have happened over the July Fourth holiday.

Starting next week in Austin, the city will open its convention center to be used as a field hospital.

Dr. Fite says healthcare workers are hoping cases and hospitalizations continue to reduce. This, as they worry about their own health.

“I know physicians who stay in hotels and don’t go to the house,” she said. “I know people who shower and change before they go to work. And when they get home, they shower and change again.”

RELATED: Interactive map of Texas COVID-19 cases